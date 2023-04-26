The Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon will showcase the athletic accomplishments of special guest Andrea Lytle Peet, the first person with ALS to complete a marathon in all 50 states.
During race weekend, organizers will screen a documentary, “Go On, Be Brave,” about Peet’s journey to complete the 50 marathons, and Peet will talk about her experiences and compete in the half-marathon event.
“I didn’t appreciate what my body could do until I lost so much,” Peet said. “But that is when I really appreciated what my body could still do. I wanted other people to get out there and be brave.”
“Go On, Be Brave” premiered in February at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. This weekend’s screening will be the first at a running event.
The 110-minute documentary will be screened at 5 p.m. Thursday. A 20-minute excerpt will be shown at 3 p.m. Friday, followed by a question-and-answer session with Peet. Both events will take place in the lower-level auditorium at the University of Illinois’ Activities and Recreation Center.
“There are sad parts, but this is a joyful movie, and inspirational,” Peet said. “There is a lot of laughter.”
The Raleigh, N.C., woman is a triathlete who worked her way up to completing a half-Ironman distance triathlon and also ran a marathon before being diagnosed with ALS at age 33. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells and causes the brain to lose the ability to control muscle movement. The life expectancy for someone diagnosed with the disease is two to five years. Peet has been living with ALS for nine years.
After her diagnosis, Peet wanted to complete one more super-sprint distance triathlon, so she bought a recumbent trike, thinking the race would be the only time she would ride it. Then, she used the trike to do a marathon at Virginia Beach. Then she did another marathon, and another.
“It wasn’t until I hit five years of living with ALS that I set my crazy goal to do a marathon in all 50 states,” Peet said.
By then, she had completed seven marathons on her trike.
“It was more about not letting ALS control what I did and not waiting around for ALS to take over,” she said. “It’s about making a long-range plan to do whatever I could.”
Peet said it took her a long time to reach a mindset of focusing on what she can still accomplish with her body. She wants her story to offer hope to other ALS patients.
“I know that I am an outlier, but I do believe that my outlook and my exercise has led to better outcomes than they tell you,” she said.
Peet chose the goal of completing a marathon in all 50 states because she loves endurance sports.
“There is no other place that I can think of that strips away the façade of normal life,” she said. “People cheering on strangers. People struggling and becoming the best version of themselves. Just being out there among them, a crowd of runners and a crowd of spectators, there’s nothing else like that. It’s so special.”
Peet completed her goal in May 2022 at the Prince of Wales Island Marathon in Alaska.
“It was amazing because we had a group of about 50 people who came with me to run and celebrate,” she said. “They all lined the finish chute, and they were each holding up a medal from one of my 49 other states. My husband was there to put the 50th medal around my neck.
“I look at those medals and I remember so clearly every race. No matter what happens with ALS, it can’t take away that memory of being out there and doing this,” she said.
During race weekend, Peet said she’ll talk about ALS and her journey, “and what it really means to realize none of us are getting out of here alive. But what we do have is the ability to celebrate the time that we have and explore and use our bodies and be with friends.
“Celebrate the time that you have,” she said. “Celebrate the body that you have, whatever that looks like, whatever you can do. This is the time to make the most of your life. Tomorrow is not promised.”
More info For more information about the screening of the “Go On, Be Brave” documentary and to reserve a free ticket to see it, go to illinoismarathon.com/event-schedule/special-guest-andrea-lytle-peet/. The Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon has several initiatives to make the event more inclusive for people with disabilities. The Walk, Run & Roll with Team Noah program provides complimentary entries to the 5K race for 80 participants with disabilities plus one caregiver for each. This year, it also will participate in the Runner 321 initiative to welcome neurodivergent athletes.