The Champaign-Urbana area may not have a beach, but it has a group of dedicated sand volleyball players.
The group meets at the sand court at Burwash Park in Savoy every Monday evening from April to October, with about 10 to 12 players showing up each week. Tim Bartlett, executive director of the Urbana Park District, organizes the games.
The group is a loose affiliation of athletes who have played in indoor park district leagues, in church leagues, on sand and on walleyball courts. Some of them have been playing together for decades.
Mike Stevenson of Urbana had never played volleyball when friends asked him to play sand volleyball. That was 30 years ago, and he’s still playing. He’s also a walleyball player, which is volleyball played on a racquetball court where players can bounce the ball off the walls and ceiling.
“The sand is nice and soft. With the inevitable dives to the ground or losing balance and falling or running into somebody, ending up on the ground doesn’t hurt as much as being on a hard floor,” he said about sand volleyball. “And being outside is nice, even when it’s hot.”
One of the players Stevenson first encountered when he began playing volleyball was Cindy Kallembach of Savoy. She has been playing volleyball since junior high school. Her small-town high school team won third place in the first state volleyball tournament, and Kallembach played in college for Eastern Illinois University.
After taking a break from the game when her children were young, Kallembach started playing again at open gyms and then started playing walleyball. Some of her teammates also played sand volleyball, and she picked that up as well.
“I’m looking for ways to stay healthy and active. Playing outdoors is awesome. And it’s great exercise because the sand is working against you,” Kallembach said.
Bartlett agreed: “The sand is both more forgiving and it’s an incredible workout, running in the sand for three hours.”
Playing outdoors brings additional challenges such as heat and wind, he said. On a Monday evening in July, the players at Burwash Park continued playing through a brief downpour, pausing between games only to grab a drink.
Bartlett — who that evening was sporting a black eye from a spike to his face during a previous week’s game — has been playing volleyball for 40 years, both indoors and outdoors. He has played on the sand at several locations around town — at Carle Park; at the Oak Street courts on the University of Illinois campus; at now-defunct courts that were at the current location of Riggs Beer Co.; and at Burwash Park.
He said both the Urbana and Champaign park districts have had popular indoor volleyball leagues for many years, and he believes that sand volleyball could match that popularity if there were more places to play.
The Urbana Park District is developing a master plan for improvements at Prairie Park, and among the proposals are new lighted sand-volleyball courts.
“I think we could create successful adult and youth leagues with lighted outdoor courts,” Bartlett said. “There’s a lack of quality outdoor lighted facilities for sand volleyball.”
He’d like to see more people playing at Burwash Park, too. He said the court has high-quality sand, a well-maintained net and good shade.
“If we had more people, we could have multiple teams playing,” Bartlett said. “We have a really good group of people, and the level of play is pretty good.”