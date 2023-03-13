If you were paid to go to the gym, you likely would exercise more often. But if you want to develop a lasting exercise habit, combining a financial incentive with weekly updates about how you compare with others in an exercise program will provide longer-lasting motivation than money alone.
University of Illinois business Professor Unnati Narang conducted a four-week experiment looking at what incentives best motivate people to go to the gym.
Narang’s research involves new technology, particularly how mobile apps are used to collect data on consumer habits. This was her first health-related research study. She is a dedicated exerciser who lifts weights, participates in group classes and does yoga, and tracks her daily activity.
Narang did her study at a recreation center on the campus of a large public university in Texas. The goal for participants was to complete two gym workouts per week for four weeks. The study looked at attendance for group workouts such as dance, aerobics, strength and yoga classes.
Previous studies have shown that financial incentives provide motivation for short-term behavior changes. Narang wanted to see if combining monetary payments with weekly emails ranking the participants based on the number of workouts completed the previous week would increase the motivation to exercise.
The study found that offering a financial incentive alone — in the form of a $30 gift card — or combined with information about rankings within the group — like the leaderboards used in some workout challenges — increased participants’ likelihood of completing their workout goals by 80 percent compared with those that were offered no incentives.
However, the combination of the gift card and the rankings had a longer-lasting effect on whether the participants would work out than the gift card alone. The study tracked the participants’ activity during the four weeks they were offered incentives and for another four weeks following the end of the incentives.
Narang found that the people who were given weekly updates on their rankings in addition to the gift card were more likely to continue working out at least twice a week for five weeks, compared to three weeks for the gift card alone.
“To me, the most intriguing result is that social comparisons make these results much more persistent,” she said, and they can potentially help the participants develop an exercise habit.
Providing the information about where individuals ranked was particularly motivating for those who were highly ranked.
“If someone is seeing they are ranked 70 out of 70, it’s not going to help them much, but if they are ranked 3 out of 70, maybe they’ll try to get to number one next week,” Narang said.
For those ranked low, “it could hurt instead of help, if participants are not performing as well as their peers,” she said. However, the study found that those ranked low didn’t show any lessening of motivation. They probably ignored the rankings, Narang said.
She said the study can help fitness centers and corporate wellness programs design incentives that will be the most effective for encouraging people to exercise. Next, she’ll look at how to motivate people to work out more effectively.
“We’re realizing you can get people into the gym, but the point of going to the gym by itself doesn’t give them benefits. We want to see how we can get people to work out at the right intensity,” Narang said.
She will work with University of Toronto researcher Dinara Akchurina to use health trackers to measure the intensity of participants’ workouts. They will look at whether the participants respond better to updates about the intensity of their workouts or the amount of time they spent exercising.