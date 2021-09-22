Theresa Meacam | Exploring what this pandemic has taught me about myself
I have learned to trust less since COVID-19.
But it’s not what you think.
I’m not necessarily more skeptical of the health industry, research-cited statistics, big pharma, anti-vaxxers, political zealots, contrarian renegades or any other personality or machine that has become larger than life in these days.
Truth is, I’ve been skeptical of more or less of those at one point or another to some degree or another.
What has been most eye-opening is the surprising experience of seeing deep faultiness in something I considered much less flawed than any of the extremisms aforementioned:
Myself.
I thought for a long time that I was generally clear-sighted. That I was reasonable and somewhat unbiased. That I had the ability to consider both sides while keeping my mind in a neutral position.
I thought I was mostly trustworthy.
But COVID-19 has shown me a lot about me.
That my biases are strong.
That I see things through a very particular lens — my own.
That I almost unquestionably desire to accept things that fit into my paradigm but approach with weighty skepticism anything that does not.
That I am generally un-empathetic to the genuine fears and concerns of others if I cannot relate — while being deeply considerate of my own.
That I can jump so easily from questioning someone’s health practices to questioning their character.
That I can read one line of someone’s thoughts on a screen and decide I probably do not like them in real life.
That what I state as truth is sometimes just a dangerous cocktail of personal opinion mixed with tribal and cultural norms.
If it makes sense to me, it should make sense to everyone, right?
COVID-19 has opened my eyes to something more important than the ways of a virus and the best practices to deal with it.
It has opened my eyes to my own fickle and judgmental nature.
That’s particularly true with those who I do not understand. And especially in moments of pressure and adversity.
I am mostly self-centered. Not just in a particular decision or on a certain issue, but in something larger and overarching.
It’s that I see the world in a way that asks how it affects me, interests me, presents to me or feels to me.
I have, I’m afraid to admit, largely revolved my world around me.
And that may be a graver danger than any virus could ever be.
But in the basest moments when I’ve been given a glimpse into the depths of my own self-absorption and sin, I am not left without hope.
Every dark discovery brings with it the light of opportunity — for change and growth, and ultimately, for grace.
As I see all I lack, I embrace to a greater degree the grace that spans the gap from where I am to where I want to be.
In a paradoxical surprise, the problem of the pandemic can lead me — but also all of us — to more wholesome living. To deeper wisdom.
And with that will come clearer vision. Kinder words. Humbler hearts. And healthier spirits.
