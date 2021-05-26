Theresa Meacham | A wonderful chorus of chaos
Do good work today!
Every morning, I wait with my three sons at the front door as my husband backs out of our driveway and stops for a minute on the street before driving off to work. As soon as he rolls down his window, my boys erupt in enthusiastic encouragement. It’s the same charge every day.
Do you have your coffee?! Do you have your apple?! Have a great day! Do good work today!
It’s a chorus of chaos, and the words are hardly understandable between the three of them. But every morning, it puts a smile on my husband’s face as he drives away for the day. A small boost.
In a society that values money, power, influence and fame, my boys are the least of these. They have no social media following. They have a few pennies in a piggy bank to their name. And the height of power they might hold is temporary ownership over that day’s most coveted toy.
While it appears on the outside they have little to offer, that doesn’t hinder the gusto with which they give the little they do have.
In our world of mass media and hyper-connectedness, our eyes are opened to more hurt, more hardship and more problems than we could ever handle. It’s easy to become discouraged by the degree of need. If I were to be really honest, sometimes the needs inside my own little home feel heavy. How can one mom be enough for three boys — feverish, fussy or just feeling forgotten? Overwhelm is easy. It’s even easier when you consider our city, state or world.
Neediness knows no end.
I sometimes do what many of us do when faced with more lack than we feel we can fill — nothing.
It’s easy to let the gap between what is needed and what we’re capable of keep us from doing anything at all.
Three silhouettes in my front door have me seeing differently. My boys aren’t the answer to a discouraging day my husband might face or a problem he might struggle to solve. In fact, their words change little about his reality. But they offer what they have. What we all have — words, enthusiasm, unbridled encouragement. They don’t let their littleness hold them back from the small contribution toward good they’re capable of making.
In adulthood, our eyes are opened wider to problems we can’t fully fix. But let’s not let that blind us to the band-aids we can still be.
I can’t satisfy everything I wish I could, even within my own home. I’d need another couple of hands and a bit bigger of a heart to do that. You might be staring at a classroom full of kids and thinking the same. Perhaps you’re wishing you could settle some lingering issues at work or make a dent in some grander social issue.
Let’s not let the discouragement of what we’re unable to do hinder our decision to do what we can.
However small — Do good work today!
