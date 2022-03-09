Theresa Meacham | A world away, a moment of quiet
My boys are in a map phase.
I blame my dad, who introduced them to the world of Google Maps. During a recent visit, he and my 5-year-olds spent the solid part of an hour traveling the world via Google Maps.
Since then, they’ve not stopped asking me to travel to X on my phone.
In an effort to retain possession of my cell, I bought them a globe.
It wasn’t quite the hit my dad’s phone was, but they were thrilled nonetheless.
We’ve traveled the world at our kitchen table.
A few mornings ago, my husband pulled out the globe and set it on the table next to their breakfast plates.
He told my boys about a teammate with whom he used to play ball when he was part of a club called Nanterre Basket in France.
“My teammate’s name was Sergey, and this is the country he and his family are from,” he told them. “It’s called Ukraine.”
Trent spun the globe and put his finger over a tiny dot.
He went on to tell the boys about how another country is hurting Sergey’s country. And that we can be praying for those people and how we should be helping them in the small ways we can.
More questions than I expected ensued.
War isn’t easy to explain to a 5-year-old. And while I’d rather not think about it, I am aware that there are other mothers who are not explaining war to their own 5-year-olds. They’re experiencing it.
It was a sobering moment, but as so many sobering moments go, it was followed by normal life. I cleaned up after our breakfast, put the globe back where it belonged, and the ball officially got rolling for a busy day ahead.
We went grocery shopping and then to speech for my son. I made meals and we played outside on what was a gloriously sunny almost-Spring day. I put my youngest down for a nap and settled my big boys for their quiet time. Then, an hour to do all the things I couldn’t otherwise do with three energizer bunnies buzzing around me.
After nearly an hour, I was mindfully grateful my youngest took a nap and tiptoed into my 5-year-olds’ room. I told them they were allowed to be done with their quiet time.
One grabbed a ball and tossed it around in the next room.
The other lined up cars in a single-file parade.
After a few minutes of him working in silence and me watching in silence, he looked up to me and smiled.
“During quiet time, I prayed for those guys who aren’t being good to that other country,” he said. “I prayed that they would turn it around.”
My throat grew a lump as he turned back to his car line.
I blinked the blurriness away and looked at my little boy in all of his innocence.
Me, too, son. Me, too.
Theresa Meacham’s column
appears Wednesdays in The News-Gazette. She can be reached at theresammeacham@gmail.com.