Theresa Meacham | Admittedly, I still stand to learn a thing or two
A nightstand.
I asked my 5-year-old son if he could have anything in the world for Christmas, what would it be?
A nightstand was his slightly unexpected reply.
Perhaps it’s because he equates a nightstand to a treasure chest. He goes through my own, where I keep old notes and precious cards from days to decades old.
Perhaps it’s because he’d like a place to keep all of the books that are otherwise strewn around his room. A mom could only hope.
Perhaps it’s because his dad has a nightstand, and well, there’s nobody else he wants to be more like than his dad.
For whatever reason, a nightstand has firmly occupied the top spot in his wish for the past several weeks.
“Don’t you want Legos,” I asked him. “What about a new kind of toy or train or book or car?”
While each of those piqued his interest, the kid just really wants a nightstand.
But what have I done?
I’ve bought Legos and a train and a new book and a few other things.
Until last week, when I was telling my parents about the whole situation, and they offered to sand and paint and refinish the nightstand I used as a child.
He should get a nightstand, they said with a smile.
They are wise in ways that I am not.
I made the age-old mistake of gifting what I would’ve wanted instead of giving up those preconceived notions of what “should’’ be given. And simply giving my son what my son really wants.
I was seeing through my eyes instead of stepping into his shoes.
My parents are willing to simply see my son for who he is and what he wants: a 5-year-old boy who, oddly enough, really wants a nightstand for his Christmas gift.
It’s laugh-worthy when it comes to gifting. Sometimes cringe-worthy. The husband who buys the wife technology he wishes he had. The wife who buys the husband the clothing she wishes he would wear.
Am I the only one who’s been there?
It makes for funny holiday memories. But it’s a little more complicated when we do this in everyday life.
When we try to fix others’ problems or chime in on their unique situations from only our own perspective.
I often do this by making comments before I ever ask a question.
Or saying things before I seek to understand things.
It’s not a good gifting strategy. But it’s really just a poor strategy altogether.
Over 30 years into life, I’m still learning from my parents. How to give a gift. But really, how to be a better person — more understanding, more generous in my relationships.
I’m glad my boy will have a nightstand next to the tree on Christmas morning. The sentimental sap in me is even more glad it was my own childhood nightstand (and actually my mom’s, too!).
But mostly I’m hoping to turn my moment of poor gifting into a future of better understanding. To use it as a reminder to ask questions and seek to really see others. Not for what I think, but for who they really are.
To step into another’s shoes, even if it’s the tiny ones of my 5-year-old son.
And my other hope?
That my boy would put that nightstand to good use.
Merry Christmas, son. This means no more books littered across the room.
Theresa Meacham’s column appears Wednesdays in The News-Gazette. She can be reached at theresammeacham@gmail.com.