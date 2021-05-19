I did it every year for a decade straight.
I introduced myself anew to a group of
total strangers who would fill my world for the greater part of the next 10 months.
This was the routine each fall, as my husband and I landed in a new town in Europe where he’d play professional basketball that season.
So when it was suggested that I use my first column for The News-Gazette to introduce myself, I figured it’d be easy. After all, I’ve looked into new faces year after year and told them briefly who I was.
While some of who I am is always changing, many of the details stay the same. I was born in Belleville to a close-knit family of six. We remain that way today.
I went all of 20 minutes away from home to play basketball in college at Saint Louis University. I studied speech-language pathology and picked up writing as a hobby.
Thanks to summer school and a fabulous academic adviser, I was able to graduate in three years. Upon graduating, I immediately married a man who you may know as Champaign native and University of Illinois basketball player Trent Meacham.
At barely 21 years old and only one week after our honeymoon, we touched down in Wels, Austria. Thus began nine years of living throughout Europe during Trent’s professional basketball career.
We lived in Wels; Göttingen, Germany; and Milan, Italy. Most of our time, however, was spread throughout France — Paris, Lyon and Boulazac.
In 2016, Trent and I welcomed twin boys into the world in Lyon. Two years later, I spent the first trimester of my next pregnancy in France and my second trimester in Champaign, and finally gave birth to our third son in Wake Forest, N.C.
After a decade outside the Midwest, Trent and I decided to relocate again, but this time closer to home. We moved back to Champaign just over two years ago. We’ve spent the past two years here among family and cornfields. It’s the longest we’ve ever been in one place in our almost
12 years of marriage.
Sometimes, settling is a good thing.
Wife, mom, writer, creative and hopeful of living a life worthy of my faith. Those are the hats and some of the stats. But life is a lot like basketball in that you can’t really know a player — or a person — through their stat line.
I think back to many of those introductions during Trent’s first few days with a new team in Europe. I’d meet a teammate of his or one of their wives, and we’d exchange stat lines. Small talk. The basics.
But the real introduction was a process. Who the other person really was unfolded from their actions and in conversation over the course of many months.
Trent and I learned about those around us through the time they spent with us: cheering on loved ones at games, celebrating Christmas as stand-in family, chatting over cafe au laits and croissants.
The introduction is the easy part. But it’s only the beginning. Thank-you for taking the time to glance through my stat line above, but my real hope is for what will unfold in my writing.
I’m excited to share my words each week. I’m hopeful you might learn a little more about who I am by reading what I have to say.
I look forward to sharing what I’m learning from my experience as an expat, wife and still-new-ish mom. Ultimately, I hope my words are a little entertaining, sometimes enlightening, and often encouraging.
I’m honored you would read them.