I’m learning to see them better for exactly who they are.
I spent a significant amount of time on the couch last weekend due to being sick. As the mom of two 5-year-olds and a 3-year-old, it meant I was never lacking for entertainment. I hardly had any need for TV or a book. A real-life show was happening at arm’s reach nearly every minute of my couch-laden days.
It’s a perspective from which I rarely watch my boys.
Sure, as primarily a stay-at-home mom, I spend almost every minute of the day with my kids. That part wasn’t any different. It’s just that on a normal day, I’m usually bustling around in an effort to be productive. Or, I’m a little more hands-on with my kids. Reading to them, playing with them, or attempting to teach them in some kind of way.
Last weekend, however, I wasn’t much more than a sideline observer.
For better or for worse, most days are a little blurry. And when it comes to my kids, my mode of operation is often about who they can be. I tell them how they can be a little kinder to their brother or a little more considerate of whoever has to clean up after them. I teach them things that will eventually allow them to read or grip a pencil correctly or write whatever number they mean to write. I ask them to eat the things on their plate that will make them grow big and strong.
So much of our days is about who they’ll be.
So much of what we do now is about the future them.
That’s not all bad.
It’s good to call our kids to a higher ground. To cast a better story into which they’re capable of living. To teach them to grow and stretch and become something they’re not yet.
But what I learned from the corner of my couch last weekend is if I’m only or always seeing them for who they can become, then it’s really difficult to love them and enjoy them for who they are right now.
I saw them a different way from the confines of being sick and on a sofa — not as a project or a hope or a future someone, but as a gift right now. One that I could watch for pure entertainment. Not guiding or training or teaching. But for a little time, just enjoying.
I’m not an experienced parent by any stretch of the imagination. But I’m already seeing how easy it is to lose sight of the gift right in front of me.
In all of the things there are to do for my child, it’s easy to forget to simply enjoy him.
In all of the things I hope for my child, it’s easy to be blind to who he is right now.
In all of the responsibilities of having a child, it’s too easy to forget how badly I wanted this gift.
I’m going to take more days off. Hopefully not out of sickness, but maybe more so out of wisdom. I want more days where I let the list grow a little longer or skip over the alphabet lesson.
And instead? Maybe I’ll just watch my boys from the corner of the couch and remember wholly why parenting is a privilege and responsibility, yes ... but also a joy.
