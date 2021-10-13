Theresa Meacham | Attitude is everything
How’s that working out for you?
I asked my 2-year-old the question as he was tugging on my leg in a near fit over not wanting to use the potty before we left to pick up his big brothers.
Outwardly I was mostly calm, but inwardly I was upset.
Why?!
Why does he continue to do this?! Gosh, I even know he needs to go!
The defiance, the stubborn refusal, the whiny protest to not getting his way. He is strong-willed, which I love. But that strong will isn’t always aimed in the right direction, which I don’t love.
The other day, Trent came home from work, and I took the opportunity to walk into the other room by myself. I sat down on our mudroom bench and let my head drop into my hands. My eyes welled and my throat choked. I was absolutely at the end of myself.
It wasn’t one bad or big thing that had happened that day, but a series of small things that had chipped away at my patience, my peace, my sense of optimism.
It had been a very, very long day.
My boys had tested nearly every boundary. They’d protested nearly every request. And while they’re mostly a joy to parent, that day they were not.
They were adversarial.
They were exhausting.
They were exasperating.
They wore me down.
But what I was most discouraged by was the part I played that day. As their poor behavior sustained, my attitude slowly fell. I let their defiance and disrespect erode my own approach. I was angry and sulky by the end of the day.
Why?!
Why do I do this?!
There are few things more discouraging than knowing you let others control you.
Something we proactively try to say often in our house is this: “Even when things don’t go my way, I can still have a good attitude.”
I remind the boys of this before we go to the grocery store, prepping them for when we don’t buy whatever they’ve grabbed off the shelf. I remind them of this before we head to the park, prepping them for when I say it’s time to leave.
It’s a powerful truth to remember, and it’s not just for them, but for me, too.
But sometimes life happens. And things don’t go our way.
And we do, in fact, get a bad attitude.
That’s exactly where I was sitting on that mudroom bench. Disappointed at not having lived out the simple truth I try to teach my boys each day. I felt pretty bad about the day we’d just had.
The way they acted. The example I set by the way I responded. The family principle I hadn’t lived out.
And as I sat in a pile of self-pity and self-deprecation, I thought to ask myself what I’d asked earlier of my 2-year-old.
How’s that working out for you?
See, sometimes we don’t catch ourselves early enough. Sometimes we go down that deep, dark cave of negativity or anger or complaining or blaming. Things didn’t go our way. And we don’t have a good attitude.
But all is not lost. Because when we ask ourselves if it’s working out, we can see that clearly it is not. It’s hard for negativity to ever work in our favor.
And it never helps to stay there.
So I got off the mudroom bench and invited my boys to do something we like to practice a lot in our home. I asked them not to do it for me, but to do it with me.
Can we turn it around right now?
Things hadn’t gone our way, but it’s never too late to have a good attitude.
Theresa Meacham’s
column appears Wednesdays in The News-Gazette. She can be reached at theresam