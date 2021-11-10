Theresa Meacham | Basking in all these fall colors with childlike joy
Look at all the leaves! The world is turning prettier!
My 5-year-old was thrilled with our hunt.
We walked around the park collecting the most brilliantly colored leaves we could find. I challenged my boys to see if they could find as close to as many leaves as there are colors in a rainbow.
When you only have a few falls to your life, the magic of a turning world is not dulled.
One of the greatest joys of parenting — and also biggest surprises — has been experiencing things I’ve already experienced, but with wider eyes and greater wonder. It’s as if my boys shake me awake to the miracles of my reality that I otherwise so easily miss.
That day, it happened to be changing leaves.
And what struck me about my son’s observation was that he did not just see beautiful leaves, which would have been a benevolent observation in itself. He saw something much bigger beyond that.
The world is turning prettier!
For him, collecting leaves was the same as collecting evidence. The verdict? The world is undoubtedly becoming better and more beautiful.
Oh to be young again, we adults think.
How wonderful it would be to see the world like that. To have less knowledge of what’s going on beyond those magnificent orange and yellow trees. Maybe if my son knew more about the pandemic, the political tensions, the racial divides and the devastation all of that continues to cause. Maybe if he had the knowledge of an adult, he’d no longer wonder and dream like a child.
But I wonder.
I wonder if we in all our adulthood have learned to ignore the world-turning-prettier and trade it for the news of a world-become-uglier.
Maybe it has become and it is becoming uglier. But also maybe things are not as bad as we would have ourselves believe.
And even if they’re bad, am I better for finding all the badness? Or would it be better that I spent my efforts looking for the same evidence my son found in falling leaves?
We filled up our grocery bag with acorns, sticks and as many different colored leaves as the trees afforded us.
My boys and I spent the greater part of the morning sorting the leaves, arranging them into shapes, hiding them in toy trucks and carting them around the house. I delighted in their ability to find joy and make entertainment from the most simple means.
When they asked to bring a few sticks to bed, I drew the line.
They’ll be here tomorrow, I assured them.
But when they woke up, much to their surprise, the leaves were no longer brilliant. They were mostly brown and crunchy. Many had dried up completely, and the rest were clearly on their way.
I thought it might start the day on a bad foot, and I offered my understanding beforehand just in case.
My son’s serious face turned to a smile. It’s OK! We’ll find more color leaves today!
He wasn’t content to call it quits on nature. Instead, he was ready to find more reasons the world continues to turn beautiful.
Perhaps the state of the world is actually a lot about what we choose to look for and how we choose to view it.
And maybe what we see in the world has almost as much to do with us as it has to do with our world.
Theresa Meacham’s column appears Wednesdays in The News-Gazette. She can be reached at theresammeacham@gmail.com.