Theresa Meacham | Change is one of my favorite things
We rode into Salzburg, Austria, with a laundry list of must-sees.
Our first road trip as a married couple.
It was 2009. Trent and I had tied the knot just under six months before. We’d never been on a trip as just the two of us other than our weeklong honeymoon to Maui and a one-way flight across the ocean.
To be fair, that international flight was not so much a second honeymoon but an actual move. Trent signed to play his first year of professional basketball with a club in the tiny town of Wels, Austria.
It was probably a much more beautiful place than we credited it. I was 21 years old. Trent was 23. We were fresh out of college and had no idea what we were getting ourselves into with that European adventure.
I went from an overfull course load of college classes along with playing Division I basketball to basically becoming a stay-at-home mom minus the children. I’m a doer and a driver. I like structure and productivity and a tough pursuit. Trent was excited to be doing nothing but playing ball and being a husband. He was looking forward to movie marathons, sleeping in and lounging around with his new wife in between practices.
Do you see where we’re headed?
Our first year overseas was a little rough with a lot of adjustments.
It was tough because of the language barrier and the culture shock and all the little things you never expect to be difficult but turn out to be very difficult when moving — not visiting — overseas. Especially at such young and immature ages.
But mostly it was tough because we were figuring out marriage and what it meant to not only live together, but also do life together, while in that foreign environment.
A lot of changes. A lot of transitions. A lot of tears. A lot of lessons.
I’m glad I didn’t know what it would be like going in, but I wouldn’t trade it for the world now that we’re on the other end.
Back to Salzburg and our first road trip …
I’ll start off with the disclaimer that it was destiny. A deep appreciation for “The Sound of Music” has been passed down to me through several generations.
And as fate would have it, I married a man whose mother shares that same affinity for the musical.
So as Trent and I covered kilometers on the autobahn closing in on Salzburg — the filming site of “The Sound of Music” — I excitedly pulled out my checklist.
We needed to hit every church, gazebo, garden and scenic site the movie offered.
I was determined to fit it all into less than a day.
Trent was determined to be a good husband for the day.
Fast-forward 12 hours, countless miles on foot and a few too many photos later. We were finally on our way home.
I was more satisfied at having hit every site than I was at actually soaking up the sites. I hardly did that at all.
Trent was silent. Not angry. Not stubborn. Probably exhausted and perhaps a little numb. Maybe questioning his choice of wife.
The trip to Salzburg was a small look into life at large for us in the beginning. Me — plowing through checklists and hell-bent on getting all the things done. Trent — content to let life breathe. Perhaps a little too laissez-faire at times.
I could recount countless stories, trips, seasons and moments in our marriage to illustrate that dynamic.
Thankfully, we’ve both grown. And we’re both still growing. We’ve had tough conversations. We’ve compromised. And perhaps most astonishingly, we’ve witnessed our own selves change over time.
I actually like to relax a little now — in fact, I intentionally seek out rest sometimes. (Maybe that’s what three young kids will do for you?). Trent is now a morning-bird self-starter. Turns out sometimes you just need to figure out what it is you want to go after. And that’ll turn you into a go-getter.
They told me not to go into marriage trying to change the other person. And it’s true. That’s just disastrous — ask anyone who’s tried.
What they didn’t tell me was that while I shouldn’t try to change my husband, he would indeed change. And even more surprisingly, so would I.
Maybe what’s more than simply not trying to change a loved one into someone they aren’t is knowing we’ll both grow into people that we weren’t.
And then committing to make that growth happen in a good direction — together.
This past week, Trent and I found ourselves on the couch watching “The Sound of Music.” A movie he’d hardly watch with me in the past.
After a solid hour, he turned toward me. Surprised at himself, he said with a smile, “This is so good!”
Those words — proof that transformation does happen over time — well, they’re a few of my favorite things.
Theresa Meacham’s column appears Wednesdays in The News-Gazette. She can be reached at theresammeacham@gmail.com.