Theresa Meacham | Embracing growth in the new year
Have you seen all of the planners, calendars, goal-trackers and list-makers in stores recently?
It must be New Year’s time of the year.
Christmas is my favorite, but turning the calendar to a brand new year would be right up there as next in line.
Mostly, I love the fresh start and clean slate.
The sense of anticipation where possibilities exist alongside the promise of hope.
For years, I’ve put pen to paper around this time of the year with a specific purpose in mind — to reflect on the year that was and think in ink about the year that will be.
Last week, I sat curled up by the fire with a notebook in hand, and my boys asked me what kind of article I was writing.
Normally I say, “It’s about you!” But this time I didn’t.
I told them it wasn’t an article, but more of a note to myself.
I was planning for a whole new year ahead. Practically speaking, I wanted to get commitments on the calendar and important dates in order.
Beyond that, I started to jot down hopes and ambitions for the next 12 months.
My notes were everything from tangible to conceptual, family to individual.
I turned to my boys, who’d hardly looked up from their trains, and asked them what they wanted for the new year.
I gave a few ideas of simple things like beginning to learn to read or being better about making their bed.
They were less than enthused. I couldn’t blame them considering what I offered off the top of my head.
My 3-year-old, who’d been largely silent, finally looked up at me and said with a smile, “I want to grow!”
I laughed, and kept on brainstorming.
It wasn’t too long into my notes on the new year that I found those 12 sets of empty boxes to become slightly overwhelming.
We’re closing on the sale of our home at the end of the month, but haven’t yet bought a new one to move into.
My boys will be starting kindergarten, but where? What will the state of the world look like in a week? A month? At the end of the year?
Those and a hundred other questions about what the new year will hold raced through my head.
After many minutes of mulling over all the question marks in my mind and fielding one too many, “Mom, will you play train tracks with me?!” I decided to take a break.
I sat down next to that 3-year-old bundle of energy.
He enthusiastically began showing me the tracks he’d put together.
I meant it when I told him I was impressed.
“Who taught you how to do that?!” I asked him.
“I told you! I growed!” He smiled.
And that’s when I realized his simple tactic for the new year might just be more smart than simple.
Maybe the 12 months ahead are more about becoming a certain type of person than doing certain types of things.
Maybe growth is actually the goal.
I have a feeling if I grow more into the mom, wife and woman I want to be, I’ll probably do or accomplish many of the things I hope to do or accomplish.
And the things that don’t happen? Perhaps they didn’t matter so much in the first place.
More than anything this upcoming year, I wish for you what I wish for me:
To grow. To grow further into the person you were created to be. The one you were meant to be. The one the world needs.
Happiest New Year from me to you.
Theresa Meacham’s column appears Wednesdays in The News-Gazette. She can be reached at theresam