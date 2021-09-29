I recently posted on social media about the first time I met my husband, Trent.
More than anything else, what he was wearing ranks right up there with the most memorable aspect of that first meeting.
He had an oversized tall tee, a full-on LeBron sweatsuit and rubber bands around the ankles. For what, I’m still not sure. He did not ride a bike, but drove his car the two-and-a-half hours south to meet me at St. Louis University.
I often poke fun at his former love for everything oversized. Big shirts. Baggy shorts. Even his shoes were often a size larger than needed.
After nearly a decade in Europe and since transitioning into the business world, his clothing choices have changed. If it doesn’t say tailored, trim or slim, he’s not touching it.
But what I don’t often talk about is this: My choices have changed, too.
One of the first pictures Trent and I have together is with both of us wearing gray team sweatsuits from our respective universities (right). Both were sponsored by Nike. Both the same style. Both about two sizes too big for us.
Only a few years into marriage when my taste in clothing began to transition away from anything bedsheet-esque, I literally donated every single piece of St. Louis University athletic wear I owned. To Trent.
He still wears a pair of my game shorts on occasion. They’re only a little too big for him.
A few days ago, my 2-year-old insisted on wearing his big brother’s shirt to a nicer outing we were attending as a family. It was a 5T shirt. He is 2. It fit like a dress, and it was oddly reminiscent of someone I once knew.
After more than a few minutes in a standoff, I showed him the outfit I had planned for him to wear. I told him how what I picked out was more appropriate for what we’d be doing than the shirt dress he was wearing.
Staring me down, he stood his ground in silence in all the glory of a stubborn 2-year-old.
Someone wise once told me to pick my parenting battles.
I decided that was not a battle to pick.
My family went to the event — four of us looking presentable and my toddler looking like he’d rolled out of bed. And do you know what? He was a hit. Specifically, his shirt was a hit.
I had more moms laugh alongside me as they shared stories of their son’s favorite jersey that was worn until it shredded. Or a daughter’s favorite dress she refused to take off until it looked more like a T-shirt. More grandparents swooned about “remembering the days” of hand-me-downs and how they wore what they got, regardless of whether it was too big or too small.
When the event was over and we got back in the car, I buckled my 2-year-old into his seat. I couldn’t help but smile.
He won.
And not only that, he looked pretty darn adorable, I had to finally admit.
But why was I surprised?
After all, nearly 14 years ago to that day, a guy rolled up to my apartment in an XXL tall tee and somehow had me smitten from Day 1.