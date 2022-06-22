Theresa Meacham | Finding internal peace with external chaos
I was listening to a podcast when a man made an interesting observation about two of his friends.
He shared that he had two friends, both of whom got divorced largely against their will. Both of their ex-wives were cold and unkind and did what they could to make their ex-husbands’ lives extremely difficult.
One friend was forgiving and at peace with the outcome and maintained a generally positive outlook on life. Under mostly the same circumstances, the other friend was bitter, resentful and pessimistic about what could become of the rest of his life.
The podcast host concluded that after befriending these men, walking through their losses alongside them and observing the aftermath, it occurred to him: It seems the quality of our joy doesn’t lie in our circumstances, but moreso in our reaction to them.
To believe that is altogether convicting. But if we manage to make it through the conviction, it is absolutely liberating.
So many times I want to blame my crankiness or lack of kindness on what has happened to me or what is happening around me.
The kids didn’t nap.
Someone came down with an unexpected sickness.
Plans were foiled.
A family member or friend said something that didn’t sit well.
Something on the outside disappointed me deeply on the inside.
And the victim is the easiest card to play.
We all like to think our unhappiness — whenever it happens — is not our own fault.
But what if most of our troubles were not because of things gone wrong.
But instead, because of our reaction to them?
Responsibility can be a heavy burden to bear.
This certainly doesn’t mean we don’t, or shouldn’t, feel things like disappointment, sadness, hurt or frustration.
The goal is not to become unfeeling and hardened, but strong and resilient.
I don’t know whether to classify myself as young or old.
In my middle-30s, I’m probably somewhere in between.
I haven’t gone through half of what some people have.
But after three-and-a-half-decades, I’ve experienced a sizable enough sampling of negative emotions and unfortunate events to know I usually move one of two ways in the aftermath.
I grow or I shrink.
I become better or embittered.
I learn or I resent.
I take it as defeat or as opportunity.
And if I were to be really truthful, which way I go is due to a decision that happens inside of me more than any circumstance, person or factor outside of me.
It makes me cringe when I think of the ways I’ve tried to blame my own flaws on anything but me.
How I’ve attributed my less-than-honorable attitudes, actions, words or behaviors on how I was raised, what happened to me, what happened in my life or who made me this way.
But beyond the sting of realizing the weakness in self-victimization is an eye-opening hope.
There is so much hope in finding that my best self isn’t something that’s up to others.
My joy, my positivity, my ownership and my optimism toward everything in me and ahead of me is dependent on the decisions I make.
Quality of life, most of the time, is less about life and more about the way we act and react to it.
Now that’s good news.
