Perhaps it’s because the noise has been familiar to him since he was in my womb.
Or because he has recently been refusing his nap in favor of playing with his brothers.
Or because he had late nights and early mornings all week.
Regardless of reasoning, my 3-year-old son fell asleep on my lap in the middle of the Illini men’s basketball game against Northwestern last Sunday.
He managed to sleep from just past tipoff through nearly three-quarters of the way through the game.
Cheerleaders chanting, sound system blasting, Orange Krush antics or eruptions after big plays — he didn’t even wince.
Do you know when he stirred?
When it got eerily silent during a scoring drought and ensuing play review.
For a few seconds, the crowd hushed and the speakers stilled. It wasn’t pin-drop quiet, but it was as quiet as the stadium had been all game.
And that’s when my boy woke up.
When the noise stopped.
I’ve found that’s often when we all wake up.
I get up early in the mornings on account of — you guessed it — my “quiet time.” As someone who recharges in the stillness of silence and from time spent alone, I need those early-morning minutes before my boys arise.
I’m not a great mom if I don’t carve them out.
But I’m finding even the silence can be filled with noise. If I let it.
Sometimes I sneak out of bed and rest wholly in the stillness of the morning. I read. I journal. I pray. I think. I might walk or workout. I always chat briefly with my mom.
And the simplicity of those rituals in silence brings quiet to me on the inside.
But sometimes I sneak out of bed and fill the stillness of the morning with noise. You can’t always hear it, but it screams.
Scrolling, swiping, surfing, numbing.
The frenetic noise fills my morning, but mostly it fills me. My boys wake up to a mom not fully awake.
I’m left somewhere in the fog of inactive consumption, divided attention or crippling comparison. I feel frenzied before the sun has peeked fully over the horizon.
My son stretched his legs when the music stopped. He blinked his eyes open. The noise started again, but he was awake.
The noise only stopped for a second.
For most of us, that’s all we need.
I’m not always great at remembering to still the noise, but I’m getting better.
I’m learning to break through the noisiness of my day with moments of stillness. Perhaps not heard, but certainly felt.
Sometimes it means putting my phone down while I’m waiting in a line or waiting for a child. Sometimes it means saying yes to single-tasking when I could be doing a few things at once. Sometimes it means shutting the laptop when I’m bored and want to default-browse.
Always it means choosing to be present in the moment over living in a screen, in the future, or in someone else’s life-in-squares.
Turns out silencing the noise isn’t just for sleep. But maybe to be most alive.
Theresa Meacham’s column appears Wednesdays in The News-Gazette. She can be reached at theresammeacham@gmail.com.