I’m generally a careful driver, but on this ride, I went especially slow.
I was moving the last of our belongings to my family’s new home, and the deep freezer in the trunk of my van just barely didn’t fit.
Trent bungeed the hatch securely, but I wasn’t taking any chances.
I didn’t want the freezer to fly out as I went over any bumps. And I definitely didn’t want to lose any of the make-ahead meals I’d prepped in order to make the moving process just a little bit easier.
My three sons were in their car seats, and they were more than a little concerned about going for a drive without all of the doors completely shut.
That’s when I heard one of them reassure the others.
Remember, it worked for the bear family, so it will work for us. When they went on vacation, they did the same thing, and it was OK!
He was referencing our most recent Berenstain Bears read — “The Berenstain Bears and Too Much Vacation.” I hardly recalled until he mentioned that the Bear family used bungees to secure the hatch while packing their car up for a trip.
I laughed internally at the childishness of his thought — that because something worked for a fictitious family of bears in a storybook, it must work for ours as well.
Thankfully, it did work, and we arrived safely at our new home only a few miles away — make-ahead meals completely intact.
A few days after moving in, I was exhausted and sat down to find myself scrolling through Instagram. It’s rarely a mindful decision, right? I came across another mother who was touting a product — I don’t even remember what for — that she swore by.
Maybe it was makeup to cover the nights of broken sleep. Maybe it was a cooking gadget to make nightly dinners easier. Maybe it was a workout plan or a family vacation or some other thing that promised an easier, safer, smoother, more secure life.
Maybe it was all of those things at one point in time.
Regardless, I found myself thinking about it. If it worked for her, then it’ll work for us!
It’s not the first time I’ve found myself thinking that of someone else.
If it makes her feel happier, younger, more important, more successful, more in-control, or you-name-it, then it will for me, too!
She may not have been the Berenstains’ Mama Bear, but she might as well have been.
Sometimes adult thinking is strikingly parallel to kids’. Ours just has a grown-up veneer to cover the childishness.
They’re called “influencers,” but that’s really up to us.
When I take a better approach, “influencers” are nothing more than people who offer ideas. Ideas for products or services or schedules or anything else — which I can mindfully and purposefully choose to take or leave.
But when I adopt the ideas or make the purchases without thought, simply because “it worked for them,” I’m being unwisely influenced. I’m failing to discern the uniqueness of who I am and who my family is and what really makes sense or matters to us.
At some point, I might tell my boys the Bear family isn’t really real, so we can’t base our decisions off their actions.
But for now, I’m going to work on something myself.
Instead of saying, “It worked for her, so it will for me!” I’m going to ask, “It worked for her, but does it matter for me?”
Theresa Meacham’s column appears Wednesdays in The News-Gazette. She can be reached at theresammeacham@gmail.com.