Theresa Meacham | Hard way is not as easy as child's play
There’s not a lot that comes easy.
I watched my boys go about their normal day. And it was eye-opening for me to realize how most of what they do on a daily basis is difficult for them.
Everything from making a bed to putting on socks is much harder for them than for me. Washing their hands means scaling the counter to reach the faucet. Opening the cap on the toothpaste usually takes a few tries.
That’s not to mention education, where they dedicate a large chunk of their day to learning new-to-them concepts.
And play? They even choose tough tasks there!
I watched my 5-year-old son shoot on a 10-foot basket. He thoroughly enjoyed every moment.
And he probably went 1 for 20.
It’s the same story when my 3-year-old fumbles tiny Legos through his fingers until he finally gets one to fit. Or when my 5-year-old shakily writes the letters in his name at the top of a drawing.
Kids do hard things for fun. And they do it all the time.
I wonder at what point in adulthood we mostly start trying to avoid the hard things. The difficult activities. The uncomfortable situations.
Somewhere along the line when we go from child to adult, most of us change our tune on challenge. Sure, challenges are a part of life at every stage. But in childhood, we choose them. In adulthood, we mostly try to avoid them.
We develop an aversion to the kinds of things we once embraced.
I’m not sure why.
Maybe because we think we’re too busy to be bad at something. To take the time to practice, flounder, fail and start over. We just don’t have the margin to be a beginner.
Or because we’re scared of others seeing us struggle. My boys don’t mind it when I watch them miss shots, put shoes on the wrong feet, or take 10 tries to put the water bottle cap on correctly. In all of my adulthood, I don’t want to appear to be the rookie. Pride says I should be good at everything I do.
Or maybe we’re too practical. We think spending our time, energy, effort and attention on things we’re not good at is a waste. Couldn’t we accomplish more if we stuck with only our areas of expertise?
Truth is, I can be all of the above. Prideful to a fault. Practical to a fault. And falsely perceiving myself too busy, too important to have room for things I know would be a struggle.
Recently, when I was asked to engage in a new writing endeavor, I knew it meant I would need to learn things beyond my current grasp. New software. New systems. The back end of a new website. The basics of a new communication system.
I almost turned the opportunity down on account of all that I would need to learn. I was intimidated by what I didn’t know.
Kids embrace the challenge, and their world grows only bigger.
But when I sidestep every struggle, mine closes in smaller and smaller.
I’m making a conscious effort these days to welcome what doesn’t come easy. Not with disdain or embarrassment, but with the enthusiasm of a child.
Because I want a world as big and adventurous as the one my boys live in.
Theresa Meacham’s column appears Wednesdays in The News-Gazette. She can be reached at theresammeacham@gmail.com.