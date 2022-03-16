Theresa Meacham | 'Here' is the challenge sometimes
I write about my kids so often you might by now be thinking I relish being a mom. That it is absolutely my jam.
And do you know what? It is.
That is, except when it’s not.
You may (or may not) be surprised to know that I don’t wake up every day excited about raising my three little boys.
Mothering doesn’t always hold the top spot on the list of things I’m most looking forward to each day.
It is my passion.
It is my calling.
It is my mission.
It is a privilege of which I would not trade for the world.
But, quite honestly, it is not always my favorite.
In truth, I don’t always feel up for it.
The recently popularized “here for it” phrase would perfectly describe how I feel about mothering when I’m somewhat well-rested, or my kids are somewhat obedient, or when I perceive life to be somewhat under control.
But a lot of those other moments and even days? Oh, I’m there. With my primary role as a stay-at-home mom, I’m almost always physically present.
I’m just not always “here for it.”
I remember a few years ago when Trent and I were experiencing our first ever temper tantrums with our first-born children. (The joys of having two!)
I felt utterly unprepared and unqualified to handle that unknown. Few things made my life feel so out of control as having my kids completely losing theirs.
At the dinner table one evening, Trent and I were discussing an earlier episode involving one of the boys.
You know, this is when parenting matters. I think this is where it really counts.
It had not been the finest or funnest day to be my boys’ mom and dad, but my husband was there for it.
I’m learning it often matters most how we show up in the moments we feel like showing up least. Sometimes, it matters simply that we show up.
On the mornings I wake up and think I’d rather be readying myself for another job or responsibility or engagement than the one that’s in front of me, I try not to stay in that place. I don’t want to wallow in self-pity. And I don’t want to sink into mom-guilt and shame for admitting such feelings.
I simply try to come back to what I know to be true: Regardless of how I feel, I can choose to be all-in for what’s in front of me.
Those who excel at what they do or those who make an impact through what they do have likely learned the magic that comes of consistency.
Today was a good day as a mom. The weather was great, the kids were generally wonderful, and the stars aligned as all three of my boys took a long nap. At the same time.
But if tomorrow doesn’t unfold in such favorable fashion. I hope I can still be here for it.
