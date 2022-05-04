Theresa Meacham | I have had enough — no, really, I have!
Do you have enough?
I ask my boys this question most often at the kitchen table. And it’s a question that’s almost always asked rhetorically.
They’re very into comparing plates these days. Who has more. Who has less. Who got the bigger piece of what and who may have been short-ended.
Sometimes tensions rise over portion sizes, and that’s when I have to remind them to stop looking at each others’ plates and look at their own ... is it enough?
Even though their stomachs never seem to fill up, the truth is, they always have enough.
The other day, I was so tired of the whining and bickering over who got what. With an edge in my voice, I turned to them. Do you have enough?! Inevitably, the answer was a threefold yes.
Sometimes enough is better than more!
I walked out of the room and let them eat in peace.
But I’ve been thinking a lot about that idea and how it applies to much more than plates and portion sizes.
I once read that perhaps the most challenging aspect of managing one’s own financial future is getting the goalposts to stop moving.
I’d like to tell you I don’t understand what that means, but unfortunately, I understand it all too well.
Whether it’s food, finances, things you can own or things you can achieve, sometimes the hardest part of all of it is admitting we have enough. That more isn’t always better.
It’s so easy to look around and see others who have what’s just beyond our reach. To see people who’ve accomplished a little more than me. To find a plate that’s a little fuller than mine.
Meanwhile, we forget everything that’s already on ours. Which is, usually ... enough.
I fall into the trap as much as my boys. I don’t always compare my portion in food, but I definitely get caught up in comparing my portion in life. And whether I whine about what I don’t have or fixate on what I want to get, the outcome is the same. I forget what’s already there. I forget what I already have. If I were to be really honest, I forget that I already have enough ... and then some.
I think the richest people in life aren’t necessarily those who have more, but those who have enough. I’ve met a few. Materialistically speaking, they ranged across the board. But they were strikingly similar in their ability to be at ease with life. It took nothing away from their hunger, their drive, their gusto for going after whatever type of work or mission was in front of them. It’s just that they did it from a place of fullness and peace instead of a place of emptiness and want.
A long time ago, my husband put words on a notecard taped by our bathroom mirror for him to read every morning.
I have enough.
I do enough.
I am enough.
God is enough.
In a world that is constantly highlighting what we might want, those are words worth reading daily.
Theresa Meacham’s column appears Wednesdays in The News-Gazette. She can be reached at theresammeacham@gmail.com.