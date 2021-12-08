Theresa Meacham | If the Grinch can do it, so can we
Family movie night. The concept has always sounded good, although our family has never really taken it to heart.
In full disclosure, I’m not much of a movie person myself. As in, I can’t tell you the last time I sat down and watched a movie straight through. My boys don’t really watch movies. My husband, by default, doesn’t get to watch many movies (Sorry, Trent!).
Except for Christmastime.
It’s the season where normal rhythms and rules are replaced by ones that are exclusive to this time of year. In the evenings, you might actually find us watching classic Christmas movies, mixing hot chocolates, snuggled under blankets and embracing all things festive and cozy.
A few nights ago, I was prepping a couple things for the following day as my boys sat sandwiched on the couch. They were glued to “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” And although I was only in and out of the room and in and out of attention, there was a line that grabbed mine:
“I stole Christmas because I thought it would fix something that happened a long time ago, but it didn’t. And I’m so very sorry.”
I wrote it down because I thought it was worth thinking about sometime when the rap-style remake of “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” wasn’t echoing through my living room.
After putting the boys to bed, I glanced at the few sentences I noted from the movie. The Grinch essentially apologized for allowing his past hurts to push him into presently destructive behaviors.
After mulling that over
only a couple of times, I decided his words were unexpectedly wise. And ultimately, thought provoking.
They made me think about how I can buffer and protect and push away when I feel I might somehow be rejected because, like most of us, I’ve felt the discomfort of rejection before.
I thought about how I can sometimes parent from a place of what I’ve experienced instead of a place of presence to my boys.
I thought about how at times I’ve been hurtful with my words because something was hurting me from my history.
I thought about how the hard parts of my story — either from my own doing or from others’ doing — can still echo in the things I say and the things I do today.
Put simply, I let things in my past influence me to be less than my best in the present.
I love Christmas, but I’m guilty of the Grinch’s crime.
My guess is we’ve all been there.
It’s a difficult task to not let the hard things in our past harden us, but to remain hopeful and tender and open despite what happened.
Especially, might I add, in the holidays.
Because holidays tend to be a time where history can repeat itself and emotions can be heightened. There’s more merry, cheer and fun. But there can also be more tension, assumption and repeating patterns.
When I walked back into the living room at the end of the movie, the Grinch was seated at a table with the Whos celebrating Christmas dinner together. His heart had grown three times its size.
I think there’s something in that transformation for all of us.
It’s possible to live in the present rather than out of the past. Instead of being a prisoner to what happened, we can be made better by it.
And perhaps there’s no better time than Christmastime to do so.
Theresa Meacham’s column appears Wednesdays in The News-Gazette. She can be reached at theresammeacham@gmail.com.