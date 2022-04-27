Theresa Meacham | In life, one size doesn't fit all
Mom, is that a bad guy or a good guy?
My son was looking at a picture in one of his superhero books.
One quick glance told me it was a bad guy.
Later that evening, a Disney movie clip played on the screen as my husband surfed in search of an NBA playoff game.
Mom, was that a bad guy or a good guy?
It was easy to tell him who was who.
Marvel and Walt Disney make clear distinctions. Everything from how a “bad guy” acts, speaks, dresses or expresses himself screams his nature — bad!
Kids typically think in terms of black and white, and almost everything in media supports such a simplified perspective on life. There are good guys. And there are bad guys.
Trent and I were in Chicago with our boys several weeks back when a man who’d obviously hit hard times turned suddenly toward a woman and her dog standing near us. He began screaming profanities at the dog, shaking his arms in a demonstrative fashion.
Later that day, the question came again.
Mom, was that a bad guy?
Humans are more nuanced than cartoons, and I thought a minute before saying anything. But before I could, Trent turned my boy’s question back at him.
Do you or Daddy or your brothers or Mom sometimes do bad things?
Inevitably, the answer was yes.
Well, then do you think it’s possible for people to do both really good and really bad things ... and that sometimes we do both?
There’s not much danger in my son looking at a Disney character or Marvel villain and seeing him or her as all bad. I’m not overly concerned about that.
There is, however, the potential for a lot of damage to be done when my son looks at a human and sees all bad or only good.
Or when I do that, too.
My son sees a drunk man on the street, yelling obscenities at an innocent passerby, and his initial reaction is to put all of that man into the “bad” box.
He’s forgetting there’s humanity and hurt and probably some hard knocks from life inside of him, too.
But what about when I meet or make conversation with someone who doesn’t think like me politically or believe like me spiritually or act like me culturally or align with me ideally?
Someone who might say something that stings or express something that rubs. And I try to put them in their box. Maybe I’m not as obvious as my son in my labeling.
But still, I tend to put them in a “them” box — a place where one size fits all. Forgetting there’s humanity and nuance and experience and room for surprise inside of them, too.
Black-and-white thinking is overt in childhood. Often, it’s necessary. Little minds aren’t always able to manage the gray.
But if there’s one thing I’m seeing as I get older, it’s a lot more gray. I know less things for certain now than I did 15 years ago. I have more questions. More opinions than facts. More observations than certainties.
Don’t get me wrong, I hold my truths every bit as tight or tighter. It’s just I’ve had to melt a lot of things away from them.
I hope to teach my children what I continue to learn myself. That very few things in life are wholly, completely and purely good and few things in life are totally, unconditionally and utterly bad.
And that people, however different from us they might be, however difficult they might present, do not belong in a box.
