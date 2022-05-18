Theresa Meacham | Keeping our focus on what matters: people
“Aghhh ... we can’t own good things!”
In a huff, I said it to my husband as he and I worked together to get the permanent marker off our leather couch.
In the past few days alone, I’ve pulled Silly Putty (and my child’s hair) out of a rug. I’ve scrubbed glue off furniture. I’ve put a lot of elbow grease into getting permanent marker off both the couch and carpet.
That’s not to mention the stickers I’ve peeled off walls and floors as well as the crayon I used a Magic Eraser to get off a few walls. And oh yeah, the watermelon juice wasn’t fun to clean off the tile after my son rolled it off the counter, either.
Finally, I had it.
My incredibly patient husband simply listened to my words of frustration and worked away at that Sharpie drawing.
He talked to my boys patiently but firmly about their lack of care. He involved them in the cleanup.
I, on the other hand, was all too quick to raise my voice, and along with it the tension in the room.
Why? Because the boys had marked over, glued on and gummed up my nice things.
A famous philosopher was once quoted saying something along the lines of “Don’t let perfect be the enemy of good.”
But sometimes I wonder if good can actually be the enemy of not perfect, but better.
It may have even happened to you before that you set your heart so thoroughly on something that was, in fact, good. But it blinded you or hindered you or hastened you right past a better thing.
Sometimes the couch becomes more important than the child.
This is, by no means, me making a case to let children have free rein in a home simply because they are more important than the contents of it. On the contrary. My boys need to learn to be respectful and responsible with possessions — our own or someone else’s.
But here’s what happened when I traded the better things for my good things in a moment of frustration. My boys completely lost a valuable lesson they could have learned because my attention wasn’t on teaching them. It was on my things. And my disappointment in their being tarnished.
We do it all the time.
We care more about the grade than the child.
We care more about the performance or the score than the people in the game.
We care more about the output than the employee.
We care more about the appearance of our home than the way people feel when they’re in it.
We care more about the labels on the clothing, shoes or bags than the person wearing them.
We trade better things for good, but lesser, things.
And we lose out on a lot. Lessons. Relationships. Depth. Integrity. Intimacy.
I want to be someone who prizes what matters and puts that before things that might still matter, but just not as much.
It can be overwhelming to think about where to start when I realize how out of order my priorities often are.
But here’s a good starting spot for all of us.
People matter.
The ones we live with and the ones we love. The ones we don’t like and the ones that always seem to rub. Those we sort of know and those we don’t know at all. The ones we want to please and the ones we don’t really care for.
They all matter. And they probably matter more than the things we put before them, the things we place higher than them.
I think as we keep our eyes on the better things, the good ones will simply fall into their right place.
Theresa Meacham’s column appears Wednesdays in The News-Gazette. She can be reached at theresammeacham@gmail.com.