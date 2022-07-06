Theresa Meacham | Learn what you're OK with not being good at
What are you willing to not be good at?
My husband asked me the question the other night.
You might think it’s an odd question, but it didn’t surprise me at all that he posed it.
Perhaps more than perfectionism or comparison, I get caught up in idealism. There’s nothing wrong with having lofty hopes for how family life, free time or personal pursuits might go. But what can be harmful is the pressure to make it happen that so often follows those big, round dreams. Or worse yet, the disappointment when it doesn’t.
My family is in a sweet season of life this summer. Trent is not traveling for work for at least a few more months. My kids are old enough to put on their own shoes and use the potty by themselves. But they’re young enough to where we’re not in organized activities outside of swimming lessons. We spend these long days of sunshine mostly together. Whether at home or adventuring, life is for the most part gloriously simple for the most part.
It will not always be this way.
My growing belly is evidence of a new season in store.
Come time October, a fourth child will necessitate a new rhythm. Basketball season and the Big Ten Network will pull my husband to Chicago weekly. And I will impossibly be the mother of two kindergartners. School-aged children!
Life will churn at an increased clip.
The parenting demands will be more, and my husband will be home less.
The members in our family will be more, and the time we have together will be less.
My responsibilities as a mom will be more, and my margin will be less.
I will be needed for more, but I will be sleeping and resting less.
This is not bad, and I hope to not see it as such. It is simply the nature of a new season, albeit temporary as well.
When my husband asked the question regarding what I’m willing to not be good at, it was a question meant to make me think. Of what am I willing to let go in the next season of life to make room for what is coming?
Perhaps it means putting new writing pursuits on pause.
Maybe it means every meal can’t be made from scratch.
Or just maybe the floors won’t get vacuumed and mopped every week.
Something has to give, and it might mean one of the hats I wear, I just won’t wear it as well.
I hope I’m not willing to sacrifice what I want to be as a wife or as a mom.
I hope I’m willing to lay the roles of cleaner, cook or career-chaser at the altar instead.
One of my very favorite authors recently said in an interview, “You can do all the things you want to do. You just can’t do them at the same time in the same season.”
And I think that’s what my husband would have me know. But I think it’s something we all must come to learn, too.
You simply cannot do it all, all at the same time.
Choosing wisely in what to chase means coming to grips with what you’re willing to not be good at. It doesn’t have to be forever, but it might have to be for now.
Sometimes good enough is better for a season than being the best.
If I have the best-kept home this upcoming November, I can promise you my priorities are probably out of line.
What are you willing to not be good at?
Answer it honestly, and you’ll end up making room to be your best for what matters most.
Theresa Meacham's column appears Wednesdays in The News-Gazette.