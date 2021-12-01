Wham!
They kicked the beach ball toward the wall over and over. And over and over. And again.
After an early lunch, we were killing time in the basement before my boys went down for their naps. I sat in a comfy oversized chair, tired from a long walk with them that morning in crisp air.
Their energy did not seem to wane.
They created a game that consisted of kicking beach balls against a tower of cardboard bricks stacked against the wall until the bricks crumbled — at which point they’d rebuild the stack of bricks and continue kicking the beach balls toward the bricks again.
I never cease to be amazed by my boys’ imaginations.
I can honestly say I have never once seen them bored.
Our home is not lacking in the toy department, but it’s not overflowing, either. We make an effort to keep the options somewhat lean. Trent and I have been conscious of not accumulating too many plastic, battery-operated toys. Most of our toys require that my kids do the work of playing.
We keep an adequate amount of toys out and on hand. And we regularly rotate them, keeping the extras stored out of sight and out of mind in a basement closet.
Even still, my boys come back to their faithful few favorites.
Books, balls, cars and building toys.
And recently, drums, which have proved to be my most regretful purchase ever.
That afternoon, I almost welcomed the loud thud of the beach ball against cardboard bricks, as it meant the absence of a pounding drum.
Ten minutes, 15 minutes, 30 minutes ...
How long until they’re sick of this?!
I’m not sure of the last time I did something absolutely unproductive, purely out of leisure and enjoyment, for over 30 minutes straight.
Watching my boys kick and squeal repeatedly without a hint at a loss of gusto brought to mind the powerful sentiments of G. K. Chesterton:
“Because children have abounding vitality, because they are in spirit fierce and free, therefore they want things repeated and unchanged. They always say, ‘Do it again’; and the grown-up person does it again until he is nearly dead. For grown-up people are not strong enough to exult in monotony. But perhaps God is strong enough to exult in monotony. It is possible that God says every morning, ‘Do it again’ to the sun; and every evening, ‘Do it again’ to the moon. It may not be automatic necessity that makes all daisies alike; it may be that God makes every daisy separately, but has never got tired of making them. It may be that He has the eternal appetite of infancy; for we have sinned and grown old, and our Father is younger than we.”
“We have sinned and grown old ...” How I feel that deeply. When I am wearied by myself. Worn out by my own insatiable want. When I am hardly satisfied with simple pleasures. When I chase things that don’t matter. When I wrestle with discontent in what is admittedly my undeservedly good life.
My inner dependency on existential entertainment, change, novelty and newness makes me weak.
But my children?
They are strong.
And in paying witness to their exultation in monotony, I am learning strength.
