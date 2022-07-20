Theresa Meacham | Learning to speak my kids' language on vacation
I recently returned from a weeklong family road trip.
That entailed a series of long car rides and a one-room hotel stay with two 5-year-olds, a 3-year-old, a 25-weeks-pregnant me and my husband, who is an absolute MVP at family life.
Our trip was all the things — wonderful to get away, filled with precious memories, incomplete without a few major meltdowns by my kids, amazing to try some new-to-us adventures, not-at-all restorative (welcome to traveling with kids, or as I’ve heard, “parenting in a different city”), but absolutely and completely worth it. I’m so grateful we made it happen.
Perhaps because my boys seem to be happiest because of it, or because I operate best within it, we live our daily lives in a general routine while we’re at home in Champaign. In fact, most mornings, my boys like to get out a small dry-erase board and make our game plan for the day. They already know the majority of the things that will go down on the board — a few chores, something to stretch their brain, plenty of play time, something active, and most notably, meals. Still, they love the ritual of writing it all down.
Maybe for the reason that our day-to-day lives are rhythmic and routine, vacation is as delightfully novel as it is disorienting. For them, but if I were to be honest, sometimes for me as well.
While on our trip, my youngest often asked me if we’d already eaten breakfast or lunch. Or if we had taken naps yet that day or if we were going to bed next. He asked if today meant this day and if tomorrow meant the next day. I could tell he was trying to make sense of new adventure after new adventure.
My 5-year-olds, who did wonderfully in the car, were very normal in that their most-asked question was, “How much time do we have left?” My answer of “30 minutes” or “three hours” was always taken with a follow-up question.
Something to the extent of, “Is that the length of one swim lesson?” or “Is that how long it takes to get to Nana and Papa’s house?”
On our trip on a ski lift to the top of the Smoky Mountains, my son was trying to figure out how high we were suspended. Were we as high as the buildings in Chicago? Half the height of the buildings in Chicago?
When someone mentioned the possibility of black-bear sightings, it initiated a whole new spin of the mental wheels. Are they as strong as Daddy? Are they as tall as the Greek Freak? Are they as fast as Jaden Ivey?
Over the course of the week, there were a million-and-then-some questions asked. And most of them were motivated by the intent to orient.
Here’s what I observed from my boys, but also probably something we all likely do: We orient to what we know.
My boys were trying to understand the newness of their world by somehow associating it to the things in their world they already knew.
They were seeing new things from a new perspective, but in order to understand them, they had to mentally connect them to something old or an experience they already had.
That’s when I realized most of the time my kids were asking clarifying questions because I wasn’t speaking their language. To them, 45 minutes meant nothing. It might as well have been 45 hours. But if I told them the car ride would be the length of one half of a basketball game, they’d get it.
I don’t think I do this with just my kids. I think I tend to do it with everyone. In fact, I think we all can.
I often speak from a place that makes sense to me — in my mind, with my experiences, with my current understanding. Instead, I should try to speak in a way that makes sense to the other — in their mind, with their experiences and their current understanding.
If I want to be better understood, maybe I should start communicating from a place that would lend to better understanding.
While I can’t pretend to know what that place looks like for every person, I know what it isn’t.
A place of better understanding is not self-centered.
It is not an egocentric place.
It doesn’t make me the center of every story.
Instead, it is a place of generosity and awareness.
It is a place of discernment and wisdom.
It is a place that realizes others have their own unique lives and their own unique experiences that have filled them.
And if I want them to understand me, then I must first try to see and understand them.
Theresa Meacham’s column appears Wednesdays in The News-Gazette. She can be reached at theresammeacham@gmail.com.