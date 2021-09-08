Life looks different.
My guess is, whether you want it to or not, your life looks different now from how it looked two years ago. We’ve all been shaken to one degree or another by the unexpected changes in the state of our world.
A global pandemic leaves very few untouched.
Someone recently asked me about the nine years my husband and I spent living overseas prior to returning and settling in the U.S. in 2018.
I offered an answer to which they could most likely relate: Life looks different now.
Living in a foreign country for nearly a decade opened my eyes to a new way of doing life. Another way outside of the only way I’d ever known.
The pace was slower.
The food was fresher.
Communication took effort but was meaningful.
Cars were smaller.
Roads were narrower.
Fridges were tiny.
Parks were everywhere.
People walked everywhere.
Buildings and alleys were works of art.
Life, in general, was so much simpler.
There’s a lot I miss about each city I lived in. Each culture offered something new, novel and ultimately beneficial from which I could learn.
It wasn’t all smooth sailing, though. Language barriers and loneliness were incredibly isolating at times. Friends and family were far away. Familiarity and comfort were hard fought.
One thing I learned from my time hopping back and forth across the ocean is that life constantly changes. I could spend all of my time in the new country I called home wishing for what I had in the previous country I’d called home. Or, for that matter, what I had when I lived in the United States. And now that I’m back in the States, I can spend much of my time wishing for what I had when I was overseas.
Each time and place offers its own unique benefits and its own exclusive drawbacks.
If I wind up spending too much time reminiscing about what I had before, I miss out on whatever the present has to offer right now.
And I’ve done that a lot — missed what was in front of me for want of what was behind me.
We might be in the midst of one of the weirdest and most trying times in recent history with this global pandemic, but there are things happening in front of me I don’t want to miss.
My big boys are experiencing their first days at school. My youngest son is chattering up a storm. And when I look out the window, my husband is attempting to teach all three how to shoot a basketball. Life is still happening.
I don’t want to miss these days on account of missing the good ol’ days.
If there’s one thing all of the transiency of overseas taught me that prepared me for today, it is this: Life is always changing. And the most graceful way to live it is to be fully present wherever my feet are.
The discipline of living in the present is not an easy one.
Do you miss the days of wondering whether hugging a friend is appropriate or shaking a hand is acceptable?
Do you miss the time when you could see your child’s smile coming out of school because they didn’t have a mask on? Do you wish family gatherings didn’t have to be so complicated? That group get-togethers weren’t a source of tension?
I get it. I miss those days, too.
But guess what? If we look at what’s in front of us and what’s around us, I bet we’ll find some things that make life really sweet. Really worth it. Right now.
Don’t let the pandemic steal from you what is precious in the present.