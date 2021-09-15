Theresa Meacham | Making more of the time we have
“I don’t have the time right now, but I’d love to play with you in a few minutes. Gotta get this done real quick.”
The words came out of my mouth so easily.
They came out so easily, because they’re said so often.
And although they were an almost-autonomic response, I really did mean them. I had to get dinner on the stove and a few other things taken care of before Trent came home and it was time for all of us to eat. I couldn’t play with my boy just then.
Enter my everyday frustration: the guilt of not being able to be in two places and do two things at one time.
Am I making the right choices? Prioritizing the right things?
I felt torn between what really mattered — playing with my kids and offering them undivided attention — and what must also be done — keeping my family fed and the house somewhat afloat.
It’s a daily tension for me as I stay home with my kids and simultaneously seek to manage home-keeping tasks.
I often have to choose: Children or chores?
The reality is, sometimes I choose children and sometimes I choose chores. But regardless of what I choose, I can feel frustrated by what doesn’t get chosen — either the children whom I’m essentially ignoring or the housekeeping that remains neglected.
I’ve done my best to integrate the two. I spend time with my kids before busying myself with work. I invite my kids into the upkeep process. They help me clean and tidy and prep. I play with balls and read books and draw pictures.
But the tension still hangs.
I don’t think there’s a way around it. And I don’t think it’s an exacting science, either.
All play and no work would make for a chaotic home life and unmet basic needs.
Further, my kids aren’t the center of my universe and should never be made to feel as such.
At the same time, my kids are my most important responsibility and, along with my husband, my greatest earthly joy.
I don’t want my sons to grow up well cared for by a mom they hardly knew. One who simply didn’t have the time to engage, to get on the ground and get dirty in their play.
Depending on the type of parent you are, you’re likely more apt to fall off the wagon on one side or the other.
There must be some sort of balance. And where there’s a balancing act, there’s automatically tension.
I think it’s important to remember in the tough moments that the tension isn’t bad. It just means that we care.
So while I don’t have a solution, system or proven formula for when to answer with, “Sure, I’ll play!” versus, “Sorry, gotta wait,” I did hear something recently that I think could help.
A family I know shared how they began an exercise in reclaiming what they’ve dubbed as newfound time.
That got my interest. Because much of my lament is that I don’t have time. I don’t have time to play with the trucks and cook the meal. I don’t have time to read the book and finish the laundry.
So when someone stated something about “finding” time, I was all ears.
Here’s what newfound time isn’t: It isn’t the creation of new time.
But stay with me, because here’s what it is: the redemption of time we already have.
When the man talked about uncovering newfound time for his family, he meant they don’t try to make more time. Instead, they make the time they already have mean more.
Can we take advantage of the things we already do with our kids?
I picked up my boys from preschool the other day, and I flipped on some music as we drove the 15 minutes back home. Halfway into our ride, I thought about newfound time.
The radio went off, and I opted for conversation instead.
I chatted with my boys when we would’ve otherwise been in our own heads. We redeemed time.
A car ride became a connection point, and the time we would’ve normally spent as together-but-separate became something much more meaningful.
As I’ve tried to intentionally redeem moments, from eating breakfast together to walking out to pick up the mail, I’ve realized my relationship with my kids doesn’t really need more time. I have all the time I need. I simply need to use it better.
It’s easy to overemphasize a one-on-one date or the devoted playtime we want to have with our kids. And to underestimate the five times we have five to ten minutes with them throughout the day.
Let’s start taking advantage of the micro moments. They add up to something significant.
Perhaps it’s time we stop looking for more time and start looking for better ways to use it.
Theresa Meacham’s column appears Wednesdays in The News-Gazette. She can be reached at theresammeacham@gmail.com.