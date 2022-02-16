Theresa Meacham | May I have a word?
When I was no more than 10 years old, if you’d asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up, I would’ve told you Hannah Storm.
Coming from an athletics-enthusiast family, there were basketball games on television all the time.
For a solid season in life, my halftime routine for those games was the same.
I went from spectator to stage front.
I pulled on a blazer from my mom’s closet and slipped on her fanciest shoes with a hint of a heel. I set up a chair behind a poster I’d made with the logo of whichever TV station was airing the game we were watching.
I delivered the halftime show.
To my parents, I was the halftime show.
After games, I interviewed my dad, who generously stepped into the role of defeated coach, star player, support-role standout or whomever I chose to interrogate that night.
A large part of me regrets not having gone into journalism. How did I not see the signs?!
That said, I’ve always enjoyed listening to broadcasters and sideline interviewers.
And now that my husband is doing analyst work for the Big Ten Network, I’ve become an even more avid listener.
I grew up on the likes of Bob Costas, Bill Walton, Dickie V, Jim Nance, Marv Albert and more.
Although his commentary style is hardly my favorite, I cannot deny the prominence of Dick Vitale in the broadcast industry.
His voice is unmistakable.
His phrases are all but trademarked.
He is, by definition, distinct.
And as some may know, he has been undergoing a battle against cancer.
Recently, he announced he will not return to the air for the remainder of the college basketball season in an effort to continue to rest his voice as he prepares for surgery to treat his vocal cords.
A few days ago, I was watching a ball game when they turned it over to a recording of Dick Vitale on camera.
No words.
Just music.
He simply held up a series of papers with writing that relayed sentiments of gratitude from him to his supporters. All the while, he wore a smile.
They turned it back over to the studio, where the host commented, “Dickie V, when we see the page, we hear your voice. ... You’re an icon.”
That’s what icons do.
They speak their presence into others’ lives even when not tangibly present.
Their voice is heard even when not spoken.
I thought of all the icons in my own life — some I’ve known and loved forever.
My mom. My dad.
Some I’ll never meet in person, but who have managed to impact me deeply nonetheless.
All of these people have recognizable voices in my head, if not my heart.
And then I thought about my kids.
I may not be forever, but for now, I’m prominent in their lives. Dare I say, an icon.
I don’t always need to say something for them to hear me saying it.
It makes me think twice about the words I’m choosing that’ll echo in their lives for years to come.
Dick Vitale coined “diaper dandy” and “This is awesome, baby!” We cannot hardly read the words without hearing his voice.
I wonder what words I want my boys to know as mine. What do I hope they hear?
I hope they’re words that challenge.
I hope they’re words of strength.
I hope they’re words of understanding.
I hope they’re ultimately words that bring about more life.
We’re all icons to someone.
The question is, what are the words we’re coining?
Theresa Meacham’s column appears Wednesdays in The News-Gazette. She can be reached at theresa