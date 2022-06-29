Theresa Meacham | Mining for the good is hard but fruitful work
I recently read an interesting note on Andrew Carnegie.
A curious reporter once asked him how he had hired 43 millionaires over the course of his career. Carnegie went on to share that the men were not millionaires at the time of hiring, but had become millionaires as a result.
It begged the question by the reporter how Carnegie had managed to develop the men to become so invaluable to his company that he felt compelled to pay them such lofty compensation.
Carnegie replied, “Men are developed the same way gold is mined ... several tons of dirt must be moved to get an ounce of gold, but one doesn’t go into the mine looking for dirt, one goes in looking for gold, and the more he looks, the more he finds.”
I don’t think it applies to just men or gold-mining, and I don’t think it’s a concept reserved solely for streams or for businesses.
Mining for the good is the challenge to which we’re all called, regardless of the arena.
Can I be honest?
My eyes are more drawn to imperfection than they are to potential.
I can walk into the front room of my home to find my three boys coloring pictures to give away as gifts to the people they love.
They might be chattering, giggling, getting along beautifully and scheming about how they can make others happy with their crude scribblings in an array of colors.
Life, love and the purest generosity of a child happening right in front of me.
And do you know what I see when I walk in the room?
The marker that fell on the floor and left a blue stain on my carpet.
I trade gold for garbage everyday. And I miss out on the good.
I can tell you every pillow that’s out of place, every crumb that tumbled to the floor, every greasy handprint on the wall and every item that wasn’t put away correctly.
I do not naturally have the vision of the gold-miner.
But I’m working on it.
I’m working on approaching my relationships — starting with those closest to me, because often those are the easiest to point out the dirt rather than mine the gold — with eyes that look for the good. For the potential. For what might not yet be, but what could be.
Toddlers can present with a lot of dirt, both literally and figuratively. If I don’t hone my eye to see the possibility underneath, most of my words toward my toddler end up being those of correction, frustration or dissatisfaction. It’s really no different with my 5-year-olds or my husband though, either. Unless I commit to seeing the good, I’ll continue to call out what doesn’t satisfy my selfish nature.
But seeking the good stuff is more effortful. How hard is it in a home or a workplace or in culture at large to identify the dirt? Not very.
But to mine the gold takes time and effort and careful observation. It means staying in the game when we’d rather tap out or holding our tongue when we’d rather lash out. Mining the gold means calling someone up to step into a better story as opposed to commentating and commenting on the mistakes of their current scene.
Recently, I’ve woken up each morning and prayed that I might mine the gold in the day in front of me.
In all of my humanity, it doesn’t take but 10 minutes of my kids’ whining or a few unfortunate events for me to completely lose perspective. My vision becomes clouded with dirt. And I forget there can be anything but that.
Mining for good isn’t a morning time decision, I’ve found. It is a continually re-commitment — sometimes every hour or more — to reset my sight on something better than what I see.
I don’t deny the reality at hand.
I just call out the possibility of a better one. And do what I can — in my words, actions, attitudes and eyesight — to play my part in making it happen.
Life is good as gold, but we’ve got to learn how to mine it.
Theresa Meacham’s column appears Wednesdays in The News-Gazette. She can be reached at theresammeacham@gmail.com.