I have moved “homes” more times than I can count on my two hands.
I use the word home loosely, as each foreign apartment Trent and I moved into over the course of our nine years overseas was clearly and knowingly temporary.
With that said, in nearly 13 years of marriage, Trent and I have called 15 different structures “home.”
We are getting ready to move once again. Only this time, we’re moving to a new neighborhood — not a new state or a new country.
But no move is small when it means boxing everything you own and lugging it to a new location.
Moving is an area in which Trent and I know our roles well. I take care of all things bubble wrap and careful preservation. He does the heavy lifting.
My job is more tedious. His, more tiresome.
One thing we agree on is this. Spending money on packing paper, bubble wrap, sheets of foam, boxes or any other kind of moving supply is not our favorite. It feels so wasteful. And yet so necessary.
My personality is both a blessing and curse in that when I get started on something and put my mind to it, I will motor forward until the task at hand is almost finished. It’s a blessing because I’m usually good at getting things done. Nearly our entire kitchen was packed three and half weeks before the moving date.
But sometimes I lose perspective in the process. Not only did I end up needing to unpack several of our everyday items we still needed for the duration of three more weeks at home — cups, utensils, plates, pans and more. I also offered one too many “Not right now!”’s to my kids in the process.
A week or so ago, I was on a mission with a one-track mind to clean out and pack up my boys’ closets. Quite some time went by while I folded, boxed, tossed and sorted a few decent looking pieces of clothing along with countless stained shirts, single socks and holes-in-the-knee pairs of pants.
All the while, my boys were giggling downstairs. It’s so nice when they get along, I thought as I walked down the stairs with a few big bags of laundry. Turning the corner, I found them playing nicely indeed. With all of my newly purchased packing supplies.
The bubbles were popped. The sheets were torn. The foam was in shreds. And the boys? They were ecstatic. I was not.
To be honest, I raised my voice and furrowed my eyes and questioned why they would have done that. (Because it’s fun, of course!)
I was mad, but only for a few minutes. After an apology on my end, I decided to break from the packing and wrapping and be with my boys instead. We could play anything. Their choice.
Naturally, we spent the next 20 minutes stomping on bubble wrap and throwing packing paper snowballs at each other. At the end of 20 minutes, I was grateful for a happier household all around.
I found my perspective. Now, I just need some new bubble wrap to go with it.
Theresa Meacham's column appears Wednesdays in The News-Gazette.