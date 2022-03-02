Theresa Meacham | Paying attention to the details
As the daughter of an architect, my younger years hold memories of drafting elaborate floor plans of my dream home with the help of my dad.
He taught me that the thickness of a wall is a standard 6 inches. He helped me rework a kitchen when I made a walkway too skinny. And lest you think it was all business, he showed me how to place a slide where one would otherwise need stairs.
I loved creating the floor plans because he loved doing so, too.
With the recent purchase of a new home, I decided to put my enough-to-make-me-dangerous knowledge of floor plans to good use once again.
My husband, Trent, and I sat at the kitchen table on a Saturday morning to talk about furnishings for the home.
We want to rework much of what we already have, so with that in mind, I began sketching up a few different rooms and a few different options for how we might arrange and rearrange furniture into those rooms.
My scale was admittedly off, and I’m not sure we really arrived at any sort of ah-ha moment, but it was fun nonetheless.
Nearly 40 minutes later, I glanced at the picture my 5-year-old son had been working on next to me.
Much to my delight, I was able to make out walls, tables, chairs, stairs. There was a washing machine and a dryer, a fireplace and family room.
He was so proud.
He walked me through the home with his finger, showing me every last detail of the floor plan. We delighted in the marker lines together. Him in ignorance. Me in nostalgia.
Sometimes life’s full circles are simple but sweet.
My son drew a floor plan because I was drawing a floor plan.
And as I thought later that day about how a little girl took on her father’s interest, and now her son takes on his mother’s interest, the influence of a parent’s attention was not lost on me.
Our children attend to what we do.
We may tell them what should matter. But we show them what does matter.
It makes me wonder what grabs my attention. And what I’m consequently teaching my boys should grab theirs.
To what do I attend?
Every ding of a phone?
Is it the screen that sucks me in?
Do I pay attention to what I have or what I’ve accomplished or how I appear?
Or to what others have or what they’ve accomplished or the way they present?
Do I pay attention to designers, logos, status symbols or titles?
Because if I do, my kids probably will, too.
I noticed something. I didn’t ask my boy to do a drawing like mine.
We don’t have to ask our young children to adopt an affinity for much of what grabs our interest.
They naturally do.
So I’m going to work on attending to things in a more intentional way.
I want to give my eyes and energy to things on purpose.
Things that last. Things that matter. Things that can make a difference. Things that are beyond skin deep.
I want to spend a lot of energy noticing what is good. And how I can make it better when it’s not.
Teaching my boys to care about meaningful things begins with caring about meaningful things myself.
I think if I can take care of that part, the teaching might just take care of itself.
Theresa Meacham’s column appears Wednesdays in The News-Gazette. She can be reached at theresammeacham@gmail.com.