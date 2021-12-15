Theresa Meacham | Remember that it's in giving that we receive
Each of my sons held carefully a crisp dollar bill.
To a 5-year-old or a 3-year-old, a buck might as well be a billion. Their eyes were wide at the realization — we’re rich!
My parents had driven up to Champaign for the weekend to lend a pair of helping hands, as Trent was out of town for work. Upon their departure, they gave each of my three sons a dollar. But with it, a responsibility.
To give it away.
Someone, somewhere, this Christmas season could really use that dollar, and it was up to my boys to make sure it got to wherever it needed to go.
There were the usual tears and hysterics after their Nana and Papa left, but my boys eventually pulled themselves together. And quicker than usual — they wanted to talk about that dollar.
I told them we could buy food for others who might not have enough. That was hardly exciting. They much preferred to buy monster trucks or new books for people without homes. Because, as you know, necessary things should always come first.
I launched into a short monologue on sharing our resources because we have enough. I added that if the boys would like to do extra chores around the house, I’d be happy to add to that dollar.
“You can earn even more money to use for helping others!”
My most internal-processing child sat silently for a minute and thought about that idea.
Finally, he looked at me. “So we can work for more money and spend it on other guys’ food?” Another long pause and then, “Mama, is we grownups now?”
I laughed at his concept of adulthood.
My other 5 year-old added, “We wouldn’t use our dollar to buy a house for someone because we would need to be like 7 or 8 years old to buy houses for other people.”
This was perhaps even more laughable.
We spent some more time chatting about the things we could or couldn’t buy with that dollar. Who we wanted to give it to. When we wanted to do it. And the help they could give around the house to add a few more to it.
I came away from the conversation thoroughly entertained by my children’s innocence and slightly terrified they might be in a situation in the next decade where they’d be using a credit card or even own a wallet.
But ultimately, my takeaway, and I hope my children’s takeaway, was this:
It doesn’t really matter if you have a dollar or a million in your pocket. If you’re not willing to give it, nobody can be helped by it.
And it doesn’t really matter if you have a dollar or a million in your pocket. If you’re willing to give freely and generously, you’ll help another person or more.
What’s more, generosity extends far beyond money.
My kids, in all their innocence, remind me of a truth that’s easy to forget amidst the tallying, comparing, contrasting and counting up.
It’s never the number.
Or the size of something.
Or the grandeur of what’s given.
The heart of the giver — in all its selfless beauty — is ultimately the gift.
