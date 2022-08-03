“I’m glad you’re the one doing this job.”
As my husband said the words to the young man, I could tell they were taken with more than a little surprise.
This young man was doing work on our house, and it was his first ever solo job. Previously, he’d been with a company, which handled all of the scheduling, logistics and entire business aspect.
Not this time.
We were two days into the home-improvement project, and it hadn’t gone without a few minor hiccups. Nothing big, and all of them could be chalked up to total inexperience in managing all facets of a job. From preparedness with supplies to communication to organizing transportation and beyond — we were all learning there’s a lot more to a home-improvement project than the skill needed to improve the home.
This young man knew my husband happened to be friends with another man who owns a successful, established company doing exactly what it was we were hiring him to do.
“You wouldn’t rather have your friend do it? He’s done this before, and I never have.”
Trent looked at him again, matter-of-factly, and said, “No, I’m glad you’re the one on the job. I wouldn’t have hired you if I didn’t believe you could do it. And I want to see you do well. You’re off to a great start.”
The young man, who’d hardly said 10 words during the hours he’d spent at our house earlier that day, was visibly relieved and even talkative the rest of the ride home.
Trent is good at speaking words that breathe life.
It made me think about the young men I spend most of my words on: my sons.
Those three boys are the recipients of probably half of my breath. Does what I say bring them more life?
Most days, my words are full of instruction. Some days, I’m good at encouraging. On my worst days, my words are condescending.
It’s easy to forget how impactful our words are to the people we spend most of our time talking to — our spouses, our kids, our co-workers, our closest friends. So much of our conversation is spent on these nearest people that we forget what we say is still loaded with potential. To build up or not. To send a message of belief or doubt. To grow confidence or to kill it.
The other day, I was voice-texting someone when my son interrupted me mid-text. I answered my boy, forgetting to turn off the transcription. When I looked down at my phone, I saw everything I’d said to my son written out for me in plain text. And it was a little startling.
It wasn’t that the words were bad or mean or hurtful or wrong. They just weren’t at all what I hoped.
It made me realize my need to become better at speaking life into the people that matter to me most — the people at my home.
Sometimes an enthusiastic “You can do it!” is exactly what they need to hear. But often, what they need to know is I’m happy to be doing life alongside them. I’m happy they’re the ones I get to have as my family.
I’m happy they’re playing the role — as my husband, as my sons.
Maybe someone in your life needs to hear it, too — that you’re happy they’re the one for the job.
Theresa Meacham’s column appears Wednesdays in The News-Gazette. She can be reached at theresammeacham@gmail.com.