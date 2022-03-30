My boys don’t do much in the way of screen time — no iPads or consistent shows. It’s simply the method that works best for my family.
Recently, however, that has not been the case. My family has been watching an inordinate amount of television the past couple of weeks.
March is madness, especially in our home.
We’ve watched hours and hours of basketball games, and I feel zero guilt. Although my opinion holds no weight, I believe March Madness is the most exciting sporting event. Period.
Sixty-eight teams from all across the nation. Bracket challenges and buzzing fan bases.
Advance or eliminate.
Hype over teams and players is at an all-time high. Coaches call it the “new season.” The only thing that matters? Winning.
Winning is the reason people are still talking about St. Peter’s and not about Auburn, Akron or even our beloved Illini.
But I remember only a few short weeks ago when confetti fell, music blasted, crowds rushed and fans roared. My family was fortunate enough to be in the seats of the State Farm Center when the Illinois men’s basketball team pulled out a close win over Iowa to secure a shared title as the top team in the Big Ten Conference.
I’ve mentioned before how my husband and I try to walk a line between acknowledging the importance of wins, losses, stats and outcomes alongside reinforcing what we believe to be the even more important aspects of sport — competitive greatness, character development and contributing to the highest of one’s own unique potential.
But when you’re at a game with a title on the line, a scoreboard hanging from the ceiling the size of a small planet, and the crowd either roaring or booing with shots made or missed, it’s difficult to focus on much outside of the score, the winning or the losing.
When the final buzzer sounded and the party started, there was a buzz in the air.
Champions! Winners! The best! No. 1!
And you know what? It was fun.
It was fun to see a bunch of guys who’ve worked their behinds off be able to enjoy the fruits of a winning season. Sometimes, it’s OK to simply celebrate a W.
Due to Trent being a former player, we were able to make our way into the back tunnel of the stadium.
The Illinois men’s players were dancing and smiling and answering the media’s many questions as they made their way down the ramp to their locker room.
My three boys stuck out tiny hands for high-fives.
They’re the winners!
After several more minutes of celebration, we continued around the tunnel of the stadium and happened upon the hallway outside of Iowa’s locker room.
The scene was very different. Small and subdued. Players made their way out of the locker room, grabbed their dinner sacks and walked toward the exit where their bus was waiting.
We watched for a moment.
Out walked Keegan Murray, who was easily one of the very best players in the Big Ten Conference.
Even the best players have hard moments. And on that night, Keegan missed two out of three key free throws with only seconds left that could have put his team up by one.
He shuffled his way to the food table and grabbed his bags.
Trent stopped him.
Keegan’s father Kenyon had been a coach of Trent’s decades ago when Trent was only in high school. They’d sporadically kept in touch over the years.
Keegan looked Trent in the eye and shook his hand, then turned and introduced himself to me. A smile came over his face as he saw my boys — two of whom are twins, just like Keegan and his brother (and teammate) Kris.
Unhurried, he asked about our boys. He went on to tell us there’s nothing in the world like being able to play ball with a brother, twin, best friend.
He willingly took a photo with my sons, despite their three Illini jerseys, and wished us a good evening, a safe drive and all the best.
His grace in defeat was most remarkable, particularly considering all circumstances.
I’m a fan of the Illini and married to a former Illini player. But I’ll always credit a winner when I see one.
So yes, conference championships and bracket advancements are fun. Winning really does matter.
But what might matter more is using sports to become a certain kind of person — a winner. Because that kind of spirit will outlive even the longest athletic career.
Theresa Meacham’s column appears Wednesdays in The News-Gazette. She can be reached at theresammeacham@gmail.com.