Theresa Meacham | Thankful for the chance to compete
It was a rare Monday at our house that the television was on before evening ball games.
Trent, my boys and myself settled into the couch for an awkwardly early 11 a.m. basketball game between Illinois and Purdue.
“It’ll be a good one,” Trent told me before it started.
I don’t think he even could have predicted just how good it would be.
Tipoff hadn’t yet happened, and one of my sons already started in:
“Is Illinois better than
Purdue?”
“Who’s going to win?”
“Who’s better?”
“Which guy is the best?”
My son is in a phase. Not so much a question phase, but a comparison phase. He’s currently fixated on scores, stats and outcomes.
He wants to know exactly how everyone stacks up.
Immediately, Trent and I launched into our typical responses. That’s why they play the game. And anybody can beat anybody on any given night.
We told him that doing your best is what we care about. And he needs to stop being so concerned about the score — in everything.
Fast-forward nearly two hours, and the clock was set for double overtime.
All of the sudden, I was very interested in the numbers.
I cared very much about the score.
I sat beside my son as we calculated how many buckets or free throws or threes would bring the Illini on top.
I may have told him I didn’t care so much about the stats, but my actions showed him otherwise.
The final buzzer sounded as the Illini walked off the court, and the number on the scoreboard under their name turned out to be less than the number under their opponents’.
The loss is a bummer, but it’s the lie that really gets us. The lie that says the final score is the only outcome worth caring about.
It’s as if that final tally somehow negates every action that happened for the 40 (in that case, 50!) minutes which came before it.
As a former Division I athlete, basketball was a passion and paid my way through college. As the wife of a professional, basketball was our paycheck.
Believe me, I know scores matter.
I’m not a proponent of the “everybody wins” approach. No blue ribbons simply for participation in this house.
It’s just that I think other things matter every bit as much.
I could go on for a long time about everything athletics offer outside of a final score. But in the midst of a pandemic on a holiday devoted to Martin Luther King Jr. on a cold, gray Monday, that game reminded me that sometimes — win or lose — the best way to respond to a game is with gratitude.
To see young men of all different shades, shapes and ethnicities compete side by side as brothers was perhaps a real-life small glimpse into King’s dream.
To see fans cheering on their universities from the fold-down chairs of State Farm Center reminded me of a bit of normalcy in what has been a most-abnormal nearly-two-year stretch.
To watch two top-notch teams compete down to the wire on a dreary Monday early afternoon was an unusual treat. It was absolutely entertaining.
So yes, I wish the score had gone another way.
But as I told my son at the end, mostly I’m just grateful it happened.
Sometimes, simply playing the game — in athletics, and in life — is actually the gift.
Theresa Meacham’s column appears Wednesdays in The News-Gazette. She can be reached at theresammeacham@gmail.com.