Theresa Meacham | The early bird gets the calm
Start earlier.
It’s a simple but incredibly impactful lesson I’m learning. And nothing has been so sound a teacher of that concept as being a mom of small children.
I’ve heard when renovating, in order to more accurately estimate the true cost, take what you expect it to cost and add 25 percent.
I’m finding when parenting to accurately estimate how long it will take us to do literally anything, I should double the amount of time I think it should take.
The other day I asked my sons to put on their coats and shoes so we could get out the door for a meeting.
It turned into a whole process.
One found a Lego in his coat pocket, and after being asked to put it away, I found him playing with the other Legos a few minutes later.
One got completely bundled for the freezing cold, only to strip down because he forgot to go potty. I found him by the potty in nothing but underwear.
One listened well. He went potty, put on his shoes and zipped his coat. After too many minutes of waiting on his brothers, he meandered into the garage where the sidewalk chalk must have caught his eye. It ended up all over his clothing.
I commented to my mom that night how sometimes I feel as if I’m living a real-life version of “If You Give A Mouse A Cookie.”
My days with two 5-year-olds and a 3-year-old can feel like a 12-hour rabbit trail of one distraction that simply leads to another.
Only our version of the book inevitably always ends with me hurriedly shooing them into the car and whipping car seat straps over shoulders and across chests at lightning speed. Hoping to gain a few seconds of the several minutes we lost in the getting-ready process.
The other day, I was tapping my fingers on the steering wheel at a red light shortly after another episode of getting three children into the car in the dead of winter. And it dawned on me.
Don’t laugh at my obvious revelation.
Why don’t I start earlier?
I didn’t give it much thought at the moment other than that I would give it a try.
And try it we have.
We tried it. And as common sense often goes, it felt like the stuff of magic.
When we start two times earlier, we give leeway for the rabbit trail. Except this time, we have time for it.
I get to allow one child all the time he needs to do his own zipper while simultaneously having time to answer another one’s questions about shoelaces.
Every answer is no longer, “I’m not sure ... just get into the car like I asked!”
Gifting my family some margin, especially in this pint-sized and distractable stage of life, has been one of the greatest gifts I’ve given us.
All of us.
I end up calmer.
They end up being able to do more on their own.
We all land in the car with a little more dignity and sense.
So as the getting-out-the-door process has benefited greatly from starting earlier, I’m trying it in other areas of my life.
It might be minorly worth it to start putting shoes on 10 minutes earlier.
But it might be majorly worth it to start on a dream 10 months earlier.
It has made a small but mighty impact to not delay in loading the kids into the car.
It could make a mightier impact to not delay the more important things — the conversations had and time spent that will build the relationship with them I hope to have.
Starting earlier has made it easier to leave the home in a better state of mind.
Staring earlier might just make it easier to lead a life with a little more meaning.
Theresa Meacham’s column appears Wednesdays in The News-Gazette. She can be reached at theresam