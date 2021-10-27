Theresa Meacham | The joy of the unexpected
My words dripped with sarcasm.
I guess I’ll sit down and write something inspiring now.
It had been a busy day, and my kids were sick with their first colds of the season. I don’t know if any others can relate, but when my kids are physically under the weather, they’re almost always emotionally fragile.
Multiply that fragility by three children, ages 5 and under, and it has the makings of more than a few meltdowns. Maybe even for Mom.
I’d just tucked my boys down for their naps after a rocky morning. And I slumped into the swivel office chair next to my husband, who was working from home for a few hours. It was time for me to write.
But, about what?
I wanted to write words that were cheerful and positive and essentially the opposite of the snotty-nosed, over-tired, tantrum-laden morning we’d just had.
After asking my husband how his morning was going, I casually — albeit sarcastically — told him I felt more than ready to write something that was hopeful and buoyant.
And I sat, staring blankly at the screen. But then I thought about encouragement and inspiration and all the places I typically pull it from.
The truth is, much of my inspiration comes from those runny-nosed little boys I was so excited to put down for their naps. I’m often encouraged by the moments we share doing simple things, learning simple lessons. Growth is slow, but evident. There is so much hope.
Often, I’m motivated by those who aren’t living lives of either fame or ease. I’m impacted, instead, in unexpected places by unexpected people.
Like the child with special needs who offered to share the only $5 in his pocket so his classmate could buy a lunch.
The older sibling who held hands with her younger brother as she guided him carefully around the playground.
The mom who didn’t know I saw it when she grabbed a heavy item off the grocery shelf for an elderly woman.
The father who chased and laughed and tickled his son on the sidelines of an older sibling’s soccer game. And never once pulled out his phone.
I’m mostly inspired by everyday people living everyday lives, but doing in an uncommon way.
Sure, inspiration can come from the famous and renowned who’ve done mighty and challenging things.
I love reading biographies or watching movies about these people. But to be honest, sometimes their lives seem so far beyond my reality that it’s hard to draw a line between them.
Show me someone who is faithful in the mundane, and I promise that’ll impress me as much as anything. After all, that is the struggle and challenge for most of us.
With that thought in mind, I began to write.
I realized that more than flashy words or a fantastic message, I want to encourage through nothing more than my faithfulness to what’s in front of me. My commitment to doing the everyday things as well as I can — raising kids, cooking meals, wiping noses, writing words.
Just like the boy with special needs, the mom with the helping hand, or the dad with an eye for his son.
We can encourage without extravagant acts of kindness or generosity.
We can inspire without writing or speaking outrageous notes of optimism.
How?
By doing our unsung and ordinary things with utmost faithfulness and care.
Theresa Meacham’s column appears Wednesdays in The News-Gazette. She can be reached at theresammeacham@gmail.com.