Theresa Meacham | There's no substitute for a true friend
She’s one of those friends.
We hadn’t talked for months, but when she picked up the phone, it was like hardly any time had passed.
A lot of time had, in fact, passed. And it was evidenced by the fact that there was so much life on which we had to catch up.
Neither she nor I have a ton of time at our disposal. We both have young boys and lives in front of us that keep us fully engaged. Probably truer is that I simply don’t love talking on the phone, even to people whom I love.
Still, we made the phone call happen because sometimes it matters more to care about another person than to care about an aversion to phone conversations. Also, it had been embarrassingly long since we last connected.
It turns out, a lot had changed since we last chatted.
Her family looks wonderfully different. Her life has a new rhythm. She shared some of life’s sticking points as well as some joys of which I had no idea.
My heart swelled as she talked about her own family, whom I hold dear.
We all have those people in our lives who are easy to celebrate, and for me, this friend is one of them.
I went on to share with her all that’s new with me and my crew.
I found all the good things I told her about felt better because there was someone there to share them with. And all the tough parts of life didn’t feel quite so bad because there was someone there to share them with.
Sometimes the answer to magnifying joy and overcoming hardship is the same — a friend.
I remember hearing once that if you can only celebrate your own highs, you’ve hemmed yourself into a pool of one. But if you can celebrate others’, then you’ll have infinite opportunities each day to be happy.
Before I knew it, my boys were up from their quiet time and life at hand demanded my attention.
We vowed to not make it so long, as we always do, before hanging up.
As the day went on, I thought about the privilege that is both having a friend and being a friend. They’re two different things, but certainly not exclusive.
And if you can find in someone the ability to be both, well, that’s really something special.
Never has there been a time in our world where it’s been possible to be so connected but so alone. To have “friended” so many, but be a true friend to so few. And while garnered followings and social-media popularity can serve as a distraction, there is simply no replacement for what it means to have a real-life friend.
If you have one, then you know that.
So I think I’ll pick up the phone a few weeks sooner next time around.
Despite my aversion to making any kind of call, I know this is one time I’ll be glad that I did.
Theresa Meacham’s column appears Wednesdays in The News-Gazette. She can be reached at theresammeacham@gmail.com.