Theresa Meacham | There's no vacation from showing up
Some memories are special for no other reason than the people they’re made alongside.
Last weekend, my boys and I listened to my husband speak to a group about the intersection of sports and faith in his life. When the host announced my husband to the podium to speak, he mentioned the two titles my husband won as a point guard and captain on his team in the top league of France. When my husband spoke, he talked about touching a childhood dream while putting on an Illini jersey and competing for the orange and blue.
He had a nine-year career overseas where he competed in the top league in Europe against some top competition — Allen Iverson and Tony Parker are two opponents he probably will not forget going up against.
My husband spoke briefly about the journey from child to pro.
But when he shared his favorite memory, it surprised even me for a moment.
After a challenging stretch in his career when I gave birth to our twins overseas and between the pregnancy and their prematurity, we spent most of the year in the hospital. Trent made the difficult decision to retire.
“My favorite memory was returning to the court out of that retirement and my first game back, looking to the sidelines and seeing my boys and wife there in the stands,” he said. “It was my ultimate win.”
His favorite memory had nothing to do with three-point records or championships won or superstar matchups. His favorite memory was made because it held his people.
I think sometimes we talk ourselves into thinking that memorability is somehow necessarily tied to whatever is extraordinary.
And there’s no doubt that those out-of-the-ordinary experiences, vacations or surprises can make for some of the most memorable moments. But I think if we were all honest, the memories we hold tightest are because of people, not places or things.
As the summer nears, I find myself falling into the memory-making trap.
What special trip, experience or day can I plan in order to make it memorable for my kids?
It’s not a bad question to ask.
But sometimes it’s easy to become consumed with planning the one event, vacation or experience. Only to forget memories are there for the making all summer long. If only I commit to being present, engaged and part of my kids’ day-to-day fun.
I would’ve thought my husband’s high came from a trophy or a title. But it came from a glance to the sidelines where he saw his people.
My kids might want the same. They’ll probably love a beach day or road trip, but I think what really matters is when they glance to the sidelines and say, “Mom, look!” that I do. I think their best memories will happen when daddy’s watching — regardless of what they’re doing. The most special moments of their summer will probably not happen solo. And I want to be paying attention when they’re made.
Maybe you’re thick in the middle of planning your summer fun, too. I hope your vacation plans are materializing more quickly than ours! We’ve been “kicking ideas around” for a while.
But mostly, my hope for all of us is on the other end of this summer, we can look back and be proud of the way we showed up. Not just for that one big thing. But that we showed up for ordinary moments on ordinary days to make meaningful memories with our people.
It doesn’t have to be outstanding to stand the test of time. But it does require showing up.
