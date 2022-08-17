Theresa Meacham | This isn't goodbye, but 'see you around'
Nice shirt, Trent joked.
Having entered the third trimester, I’ve officially set foot into the “wearing my husband’s clothes” stage of pregnancy.
I really didn’t have the intention of stealing his T-shirt. It’s just that when I tried all of mine, they simply wouldn’t work.
The longer I go in pregnancy, the more I’ve had to modify my life in new ways. Whether it’s how I must garner momentum to get up from the couch or turn to the side to get out of bed, each new stage of growth has brought with it a new need for adjustment.
One thing I’m learning about life — and that’s been especially apparent in raising kids — is that seasons are always changing. Stretching is always happening. Adjustments are always inevitable.
And with new seasons come new rhythms. Both those to add and those to leave behind.
We can fight it or we can work with it, but life doesn’t stagnate one way or the other. And the ability to which we can embrace the new will determine the degree of health we have when operating within it.
Fighting the stretch and the changing seasons is when we find ourselves feeling misfit — overworked, overwhelmed or somehow off-kilter.
I’ve been in both places:
- Healthily embracing changes demanded in life’s newness. Case in point would be the ease with which I moved from my side of the closet to my husband’s this pregnancy.
- But I’ve also fought the undeniable. Case in point would be when I existed in complete denial (and unable to cope?) with my twins dropping their solid two-hour nap a few years ago. Thankfully, we’ve all moved past that!
I’m doing my best to do more of the former than the latter. I’m trying to work with life rather than fight it. To change myself rather than demand change from what ultimately can’t — and shouldn’t — be changed.
And perhaps that’s why I’m attempting in advance to honor the new stretch on the horizon — a new baby — instead of fighting it.
This is where I share that I’ll both regrettably and wonderfully no longer be writing for The News-Gazette for now. Regrettably, because this has been a joy and a gift. Wonderfully, because I hope this decision reflects a little bit of growth on my part — an attempt to embrace what will be a new stretch in life instead of fighting it.
My plate is changing.
There will be more feedings, more soothing, more swaddling and less sleeping. There will be kindergarten newness and newborn care-taking. My margins will look different, and I want to make sure the priorities in how I spend my time align with the priorities I hold in my heart.
Writing will always be something I do and something I love. But my babies won’t keep, and I love them more.
With all of that said, what I really want to say is thank you.
Thank you to everyone who has ever read a column of mine, whether just one or all of them or anywhere in between. Thank you for reading. For writing to me. For saying hello to me when you’ve run into me at the grocery store. For encouraging me. For sharing your own stories. For allowing me to connect with you through the simple gift of words on a page.
Thanks to The News-Gazette for giving a girl with no background in writing a slice of space and an opportunity to share her thoughts. For giving me a chance.
If writing this column has been anything, it has been humbling in a beautiful way. To know that others care — care to read, to connect, to create community.
I am so grateful.
And with that, I will not say goodbye, but rather, “see you around.” I might have baggy eyes from lack of sleep and be touting a new baby on my hip. And even though you can’t say you read my last column, I hope you’ll still say hi.
Theresa Meacham can be reached at