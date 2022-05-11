Theresa Meacham | Treasure the daily moments, however small
With a laugh, he said something about coming from a dysfunctional family.
My husband and I had met up with some friends. We were watching all of our kids play together in the yard as we chatted on their deck. I had asked our friend about where he was from and, specifically, his family.
My husband quickly and honestly replied to his comment that no one is exempt of that, to one degree or another.
I laughed in agreement.
There’s never been a perfect family or parent, and I doubt there ever will be.
(Although, we’re all perfect parents before we have kids, aren’t we?!)
Trent and I try our best to be intentional and loving in the way we raise our boys. And even still, I know we have and will continue to mess up. We’ll unintentionally limit them in some ways or push them too far in others. We’ll project things we don’t mean to project and assume things we shouldn’t. Quite simply, we’re flawed.
As hard as it is to admit, our boys will grow up and have to undo some of the doing that we’ve done.
For reasons such as that — and many more — I’m a huge proponent of counseling. Whether it be formal and professional or more casual and organic, I really believe we can all benefit from wise outside voices. People who may not have been tangled or immersed in our past, but who can see us in our present and help us navigate it best.
One of those wise voices said something recently to me and Trent that hit: It’s not a day of treasures, but daily treasures.
Whether it be perfectionism or idealism or simply unrealistic expectations, I often find myself disappointed at my inability to put a good day together from start to finish.
Maybe I yell at my kids.
Maybe plans get spoiled.
Maybe I didn’t get it all done.
For whatever reason, every day has something that marks it as seemingly imperfect. Almost perfect, but not quite.
And that’s how I tend to see that whole day. As an “almost” day.
This person encouraged me to note moments within the day that I saw as treasures rather than attempting in vain to string together an entire day of treasured moments.
We don’t live in a world of flawless days, and to expect that of any 24-hour span is simply unfair.
Especially when those hours are mostly spent with unpredictable children or working a humdrum job or living out any other aspect of normal life.
I’ve been looking for more daily treasures, and here’s what I’ve found: They’re there.
No matter how boring and blah
or how unexpected and off-track things go.
And those treasures? They’re usually small. If I don’t pay attention, I miss them.
The child crawling onto my lap for no good reason but to cuddle. A shared laugh with my husband after an exhausting afternoon. An unexpected note from a friend.
Just don’t mistake small with insignificant. Sometimes it’s the small ones that hit with the greatest impact.
There are no perfect days, and that’s actually good news. Because the pressure’s off.
Don’t expect perfection out of tomorrow or next week or a birthday or an anniversary.
There is even better news: Every day — humdrum or holiday, anticipated or unwelcome — holds treasures. We only need to learn to see.
Theresa Meacham’s column appears Wednesdays in The News-Gazette. She can be reached at theresammeacham@gmail.com.