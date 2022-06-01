Theresa Meacham | What's the message we want to leave?
The ideas are too easy to forget.
Throughout the week, I’ll often have a moment where my child does something or I think about something and it sparks an idea for a new article. I quickly type it into a note titled “random” on my phone. It might only be a few words, but it’s enough to remind me what I want to write about when I sit down at the computer later that day.
In a similar vein, I’ve found that saying something out loud gives me a much better chance at remembering it. My family and I recently moved into a new neighborhood, and we’ve met many of our neighbors while on walks or playing in the yard. Oftentimes, they introduce themselves and only five minutes later when we’re wrapping up the conversation, I can’t even remember their names.
But if I say their names out loud after they tell them to me? I’m so much better at remembering.
Writing down or speaking aloud have a way of solidifying thoughts and names that otherwise slip right through.
Just yesterday, there were two things about which I mentally noted I wanted to write. Key word being mentally. By the time I sat down at the computer two hours later, they were gone. I’d call it pregnancy brain, but the truth is, it’s happened too many times before I became pregnant for me to blame it on that!
Written and spoken words make for more powerful and lasting reminders.
Perhaps for this reason, my husband saved the first voicemail I ever left him for years after I first left it. Or maybe it’s why I still have a shoebox full of notes on scratch paper my dad wrote to me when I was elementary school age at most.
Words out loud or on paper just hit a different way.
I remember verbally complimenting a friend years ago on something I had always admired about her. She looked at me in shock. “I never knew!” I’d always seen it in her, but I’d just never said it.
It’s one thing for a message I want to turn into an article to be lost. It’s another thing for a message I want to communicate to someone I love to be lost.
Simply because I never said it.
Or never wrote it.
My short memory has me thinking about the lasting words and messages I want to leave to those around me. And maybe just as importantly, how to make them last.
I’m constantly surprised at how those around me can’t read my mind. Just ask my husband.
But it’s not only the disconcerting things or the tough topics others can’t read. It applies to all of the good things as well.
The things I love about them and respect in them.
The things I hope for them and pray for them.
The ways they make my life better than it would be without them.
The talents and goodness and possibility I see in them.
They’ll never know unless I solidify it in a way that has a chance to last.
And if I’ve said it once or written it a time or two already?
If their memory is as short as mine, maybe it’s time to do it again.
