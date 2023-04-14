ST. JOSEPH — When Murelle Plotner was recovering from a bone-marrow transplant to treat her rare blood cancer, the Make-A-Wish Foundation sent the St. Joseph teenager and her family to Florida for a week of fun at Walt Disney World and other theme parks.
“She was feeling pretty well, so we got to take a vacation. It was our first family vacation, and we didn’t have to pay for anything,” said Corey Plotner, Murelle’s father. “We couldn’t thank Make-A-Wish enough. They benefit lots of families. We just had a blast. That would be the only vacation we ever got to take with Murelle.”
Murelle passed away from cancer in December 2018, at age 19.
A More Miles 4 Murelle Memorial Run/Walk fundraiser on Saturday will raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The event begins at 9 a.m. at the Meadowlark Shelter at Forest Glen Preserve in Vermilion County. Participants can donate any amount and run or walk on the 10-mile Backpack Trail, a 5-mile trail or a 1-mile trail. Runners and walkers also can participate virtually wherever they are, and anyone can donate.
Deb Studniarz of Champaign is organizing the event. She organized several fundraisers to benefit the Plotner family while Murelle was going through cancer treatment, and when she recently realized that it was the 10th anniversary of the first fundraiser, she decided to organize another one.
“I really wanted the money to go to a memorial that honors her and her parents and what their whole family went through,” Studniarz said.
The Plotner family suggested Make-A-Wish Foundation as the recipient of the donations.
Studniarz lived in St. Joseph at the time she organized the first fundraiser, and while she didn’t know the family, she read about Murelle on a Facebook page called “Miles for Murelle,” so named because Murelle was a runner who competed in track and cross-country in middle school. Studniarz — a longtime ultrarunner and now an ultrawalker — said she was touched by Murelle’s story.
“I liked her spirit and how she moved other people. She had a good attitude for a young person who went through so much. She changed me. She changed my heart,” Studniarz said. “When I ran my first 100 miles, she called me to tell me she also just ran a 100, but it was 100 meters.”
Studniarz organized runs for the fundraisers because of Murelle’s love of running. At the first event, she marked a 5-mile course for those who didn’t want to tackle the 10-mile Backpack Trail and called it the Murelle Loop.
Even after Murelle was diagnosed with cancer, running was still a part of her life, her father said.
“When she felt like it, she’d get out and try to run. Up until the day she passed, she was passionate about it,” Plotner said.
The fundraisers were special for Murelle because they included running, which was a big part of the family, he said.
Studniarz said the April event will be “very low key, very casual,” with sandwiches, fruit and other snacks provided and “challenge coins” engraved with “MM4M” for participants. Those wanting to participate can RSVP on the event’s Facebook page, “More Miles 4 Murelle Memorial Run/Walk,” and also donate through a link on the page or at
Plotner ran at several of the fundraisers, but for this one, he’ll run his miles virtually at the Boston Marathon on Monday. He’ll be wearing a custom singlet with a large orange cancer ribbon outlined in green on the front that represented Murelle when she was fighting cancer. The back of the singlet is covered in cancer ribbons of different colors, with the word “hope” in block letters down the middle of the back.
“It’s a way for me to honor her and the others we got close to during her sickness that have also passed on,” Plotner said.If You Go The More Miles 4 Murelle Memorial Run/Walk fundraiser on April 15 at Forest Glen Preserve will raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Donations can be made at https://bit.ly/40ADtfL.