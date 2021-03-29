Around the turn of the 20th century, wrote the curator of the Illinois Natural History Survey, the waters of the Salt Fork of the Vermilion River between Urbana and St. Joseph teemed with aquatic life.
“At that time, upwards of 30 kinds of fish, including suckers, red horse, two kinds of bullheads and crappies, sunfish and large-mouthed black bass could be found in this stream just below Urbana,” wrote Frank C. Baker, “and other clean water life was abundant, and the valley was inviting to both naturalist and sportsman.”
But as Champaign and Urbana grew, so did the urban-pollution problem. By 1912, aquatic life in the Salt Fork had been destroyed, Baker said. And by 1924, the river was “an open sewer; clean-water life is absent,” he wrote. In sum-
mer, “the stench arising from the decomposing sewage is at times stifling, and one cannot remain long in the vicinity.”
“Even cattle and other animals are unable to use the polluted waters and leave the stream after a few ineffectual attempts to drink the ill-tasting water,” he wrote. “The condition is now so bad that no living clean-water animals such as clams, crayfish or water-breathing insects are to be found for a distance of 14 miles, and these are not in abundance for a distance of nearly 20 miles, or in the vicinity of Sidney. Only foul-water algae, protozoa and slime worms are able to live in the heavily polluted waters.”
In October 1922, more than 125 farmers living east of Urbana protested the river pollution to the state board of health, saying the conditions could lead to an epidemic. Earlier that year, an inspection of the Salt Fork found that “bits of toilet paper and fecal matter were easily discernible in the water at the highway bridge west of St. Joseph. The banks and bottom of the stream were covered with a thin black sludge, probably of sewage origin.”
Up to the 1920s, Champaign and Urbana operated separate sewage systems, septic treatment tanks that had been installed in the 1890s and soon were over capacity. In addition, numerous homes weren’t connected to the systems.
Much of that urban pollution ended up in the Boneyard Creek, then the Saline Ditch and finally the Salt Fork.
So a group of local leaders filed a petition with the courts calling for the formation of a local sanitary district. In the first example — and one of the few since — of intergovernmental cooperation, the district would include both cities. It was put to a vote in May 1921 and passed by just 73 votes — losing in Urbana — and the Urbana & Champaign Sanitary District was born.
The newly appointed trustees of the sanitary district took their jobs seriously, visiting new treatment plants as near as Decatur and as far as Baltimore, reviewing technologies and doing an inventory of sewer connections (where they found that only 82 percent of Urbana homes and 69 percent of Champaign homes were connected to a sewer system).
In November 1922, the sanitary district trustees proposed a $500,000 bond issue ($7.8 mil-
lion in today’s dollars) for construction of a sewage-disposal plant and 3.5 miles of new sewer lines. It passed by a 3-to-1 margin.
Within a year, construction started on the treatment plant in northeast Urbana, just north of the old Big Four Railroad yards. The railroad built a track to the plant, and more than 1,100 railroad cars filled with iron pipe, cement, reinforcing steel and filter stone were sent to the site.
The treatment plant, completed in late 1924, initially was built to handle the sewage from a community of between 45,000 and 50,000. Champaign-Urbana’s population in 1920 was 26,117 and it was projected to grow to 51,000 by 1960. That estimate was far too conservative, as Champaign alone had grown to 49,583 in 1960.
Additions to the treatment plant began as soon as 1945, but the biggest expansion came in 1968, when a second treatment plant in southwestern Champaign was completed.
Rick Manner, the executive director of the Urbana & Champaign Sanitary District, had hoped to hold some sort of 100th anniversary open house and celebration this spring, recognizing the 1921 vote that created the agency. That’s on hold because of COVID-19.
The celebration could happen later this year, he said, and if not, then there’s always 2024 — the 100th anniversary of the opening of the treatment plant that helped clean up Champaign-Urbana and the Salt Fork.
Tom Kacich’s column appears
on Sundays in The News-Gazette.
He can be reached at kacich@news-gazette.com.