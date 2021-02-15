Since the end of the Great War, The News-
Gazette reported 100 years ago this week, University of Illinois Athletic Director George Huff had been thinking of building a giant stadium — bigger than the Colosseum in Rome — “as a memorial to the boys.”
After a sort of reconnaissance mission in January, meeting with businessmen and alumni around the state, Huff announced on Feb. 11, 1921, that he was appointing a committee to organize a drive to build support and raise $1.5 million (about $20.7 million in today’s dollars) for a stadium that would seat up to 75,000 people.
Heading up the committee would be football coach Robert Zuppke, who had come to Illinois in 1913 and already had claimed two national championships. Attendance at home games had doubled in Zuppke’s eight years (to about 50,000 in four home games in 1920) and tiny Illinois Field couldn’t accommodate crowds for games with Chicago and Ohio State.
Champaign-Urbana’s population at the time was 30,000 and there wasn’t a single “hard road” connecting it to anywhere else. The 53-year-old university had but 6,600 students, 900 faculty members and 42,000 alumni.
But Huff had a vision to build the biggest, best, most stupendous facilities in the country, something that could accommodate an Olympic Games, the Pine Bluff (Ark.) Daily Graphic reported.
“This stadium will rank second to none, for it will be larger than the Coliseum at Rome, Italy; larger than the proposed municipal stadium at Chicago (the Municipal Grant Park Stadium, later renamed Soldier Field, which opened nine days before Memorial Stadium) and three times as large as the Los Angeles stadium,” the Daily Graphic wrote. “Under the hard roads program of the state, the stadium will be accessible from all parts of the state.”
“The stadium bowl will eclipse in size the Yale and Harvard bowls,” the Indianapolis Star reported, “and will provide cinder paths, a football grid and a straightaway dash track of 250 yards.”
The Freeport Journal-Standard said the stadium would be more beautiful than “the new home of the New York American League baseball team,” Yankee Stadium, which opened in 1923. And it would include a quarter-mile track; basketball, tennis and handball courts under the stands; a 250-foot bell tower; a Greek theater; and a reflecting pool with fountains. One early drawing showed a stadium with three decks.
From April into September, Huff and Zuppke criss-crossed the country, meeting with alums and sportswriters eager to spread the word of the memorial stadium and to talk to the legendary Huff and the peppery Zuppke.
They first went to Cleveland; Philadelphia; New Haven, Conn.; Washington, D.C.; and New York, talking up their plans and visiting famed stadiums at Harvard, Yale and Princeton.
“Yes, we have been pretty fortunate at Illinois,” Zuppke told the New York Tribune. “We’ve been battling for the championship every season for the last seven years. We have come to the front and won a big following. And now we are going after a stadium suitable for our athletic needs.”
Meanwhile, newspapers all over the country — Iowa City; Rutland, Vt.; Green Bay, Wis.; Salt Lake City; South Bend, Ind.; and more — printed a sugary story and illustration about Huff who, it said, “is a builder of men” and who “has put the Illini on the map.”
After conquering the east, the pair and their wives went south to Birmingham, Ala.; Memphis, Tenn.; Atlanta; New Orleans; and St. Louis. The last leg of the trip was to San Francisco and points in between.
They returned Sept. 3. Zuppke stopped in Chicago and said he would take a short vacation in Michigan. The start of the football season was about a month away (Oct. 8) and although it turned out to be his first losing season (3-4) at Illinois, the crowds kept coming. Even during a second consecutive losing season in 1922, 32,115 squeezed into Illinois Field for a game with Ohio State.
A year later in 1923, Illinois finished 8-0, won a presumptive national championship featuring star running back Red Grange and played its first games in still-unfinished Memorial Stadium. On Nov. 3, Illinois beat Chicago, 7-0, before 60,000 drenched homecoming fans.
“It was a baptism of rain, a christening of mud — and a great day for G. Huff and those hundreds who had worked with him for the realization of a dream,” wrote an anonymous Daily Illini reporter who deserved a byline. “The mist-laden air reminded of dreams, indeed, but not the Stadium. It towered up through the downpour — a stalwart, four-square monument to the Illini who died in service and to the thousands of others who have given and are still giving that it might be.”
Champaign’s W. Lewis & Co. department store ran a huge ad saluting Huff and Zuppke, featuring an illustration of the new stadium without those three decks, 250-foot towers, theaters or fountains.
“The Center of Interest of an Entire Nation,” it read. “A Man or Woman Has Reason To Be Proud of The Fact That They’re an Illini Today!”
