Tom Kacich | 2020 Census should have good news for Champaign County
It may take a while, but demographer Cynthia Buckley, a professor of sociology at the University of Illinois, believes the 2020 Census will include relatively good news for Champaign-Urbana.
Preliminary numbers from the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey suggest that Champaign County’s population grew by 2.8 percent in the last decade, the second-highest rate among Illinois’ 102 counties. Only Kendall County, at an estimated 6.7 percent, did better.
Just nine Illinois counties, four of them part of the Chicago metropolitan area, had any population growth.
Among other East Central Illinois counties, populations fell anywhere from 0.9 percent (Piatt) to 5 percent (Iroquois), according to the estimates.
Champaign County’s growth can be tied directly to the University of Illinois, where student enrollment climbed to 52,331 in the fall of 2020, up nearly 10,000 from the fall of 2011.
“The fact that we’re growing — and, yes, the growth is modest — is really driven by the economic vitality of the university and the way it attracts both students and generates entrepreneurial actions,” said Buckley, who is part of a group called The Census Project, a watchdog group aimed at ensuring an inclusive and accurate census count.
“The main economic driver in Champaign-Urbana is the university and not just for students,” she said. “The research parks and the spin-off businesses, and as the university embarks on this new (Discovery Partners Institute) in Chicago, that’s going to have some positive blowback effects here in terms of entrepreneurial activity.”
Beyond that, Buckley has confidence in various population counts — now delayed — that the Census Bureau will release later this year.
She should know. She has worked for the Census Bureau for four censuses. Last year, she was a part-time enumerator, or census-taker — working no more than 20 hours a week for about three months — mostly in Champaign County but also in Danville. One of her professors at the University of Michigan, where she earned her doctorate, advised her “to go see how the sausage is made.” Nearing 80, he worked the 2020 Census, she said.
“It’s hard work, and I really admire the people that I worked with,” Buckley said. “They were so committed and so attentive and really tried their best.
“It’s a lot of walking and a lot of smiling and knocking on doors. And remember that they were sending people out in the middle of a pandemic. There’s not even a place where you can go to the bathroom. I have unbelievable gratitude and awe for the people who came out and worked as enumerators.”
Her respect and praise for the census does not extend to the Commerce Department, under which the Census Bureau sits in the federal bureaucracy.
“The census delays can be completely and totally tied to two issues: the politicization of enumeration and the continuous, random changing of data-collection dates, delays in Census funding, cutting enumeration periods short and wasting a lot of money,” Buckley said. “The mess can be laid completely at the feet of Wilbur Ross, who as secretary of commerce is in charge of Census funding. At every single turn where they could have done something to make it more difficult, they did.”
She noted that many other countries canceled or delayed their censuses because of the pandemic.
“First, enumerators here were taking a big risk,” Buckley said. “They had their hours played with. I was doing (census work) for research, but many other people had lost their jobs and this was going to be their bridge to economic security. And yet every week you were told that you can’t do overtime.
“Then, all of a sudden it was we don’t have enough enumerators, everybody works overtime. We were supposed to be employed until the end of October. No, you’re only going to be employed until the middle of September.
“The craziness of having this very random set of external shocks really put an undue burden on the enumerators. But that said I think the U.S. Census as an organization did a phenomenal job of moving forward.”
Politics could have ruined the census, she said.
“Other than Secretary Ross, I’m not going to name names, but the census was politicized from Day 1,” Buckley said. “So if you think that the Census Bureau is somehow dragging their feet because they’re trying to affect redistricting, you’re blaming the victim.”
Any delays, she said, “can be traced back to the shenanigans that started in January 2020. They have nothing to do with who won the presidential election or anything like that. If you want to assign blame, think about the craziness of after nine years of planning, all of a sudden, they come up with a demand for a citizenship question. Then it’s, ‘We’re not going to start.’ Then, ‘No, we don’t have a pandemic,’ then ‘Yes, we do have a pandemic.’ Those are the reasons there is a delay.”
There will be mistakes with the census counts, Buckley said, but they can be fixed.
“I think that once things get out and get adjudicated, you may find some communities going out and redoing their census or some communities may come up with alternative sources of information,” she said. “The Census Bureau has been historically open to these kinds of challenges and accepting of additional information.”
Don’t be impatient, she advised.
“We should be appreciative of the fact that the census is going slow, that they are trying to be Caesar’s wife — to really keep themselves above reproach,” Buckley said. “This is not a glamorous profession. You really have fun once every
10 years. They are doing their best. My words to my fellow Illinoisans are, do you want it done or do you want it done right? What the Census Bureau is doing is trying to do to get it done right.”
