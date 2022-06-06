Tom Kacich | A big building with a controversial past turns 50
For most of the last 50 years, the Campustown high-rise now known as The Tower at Third but originally called Century 21 was king of the Champaign skyline. It opened 50 years ago this spring.
The building on the northeast corner of Third and John streets was 21 stories tall, 205 feet high and at one time had a stylish restaurant, Top of the Inn, with a grand menu of 39 entrees and 40 wines.
Century 21 remained the tallest building in town until 2008, when Burnham 310, the student apartment building at 310 E. Springfield Ave., was built. A year later, 309 Green topped out at 268 feet.
But neither they nor the other high-rises that followed have had the contentious history of Century 21.
The developer had frequent fights with the city of Champaign over its building plans, and over zoning and accessory businesses in the building.
At one point, construction was stopped because a city official said that the building plans were incomplete. The fire chief said the building had code deficiencies. City zoning laws prohibited businesses from operating within the building, but Century 21 opened with a coffee shop and drugstore inside, and had plans for a cocktail lounge on its 21st floor.
Another time the, developer, Architectural and Mechanical Systems of Champaign, allowed the top floors of the building to be used for a charity event even though only the bottom seven floors had been approved for occupancy.
But the biggest ruckus over Century 21 occurred in June 1972, when it was announced that Thomas H. Drish, a member of the Champaign Plan Commission, had solicited a $5,000 bribe (about $35,000 in today’s dollars) to influence the rezoning of the property a day before a plan commission met about the request. He was charged with bribery and official misconduct.
Drish was a Black World War II veteran born in Chicago who had moved to Champaign after the war to start his own barbershop and a record store. He had been a respected member of the Champaign community, serving on the board of the local Boys Club. Then-Mayor Virgil Wikoff, in testimony to a grand jury investigating the matter, said that Drish was a “very stable” individual “highly respected by his peers,” and that he had appointed him to the plan commission in “a reasonable attempt to get a cross section of the community” on the commission.
In a trial about a year later, Drish and the prosecution presented differing stories about the payoff of 30 marked $100 bills (the other $2,000 was to have been delivered after the plan commission vote).
Alfred Raufeisen, secretary for AMS, testified that he had spoken with Drish a day before the scheduled plan commission vote and that Drish said he would make a motion at the meeting to vote on the rezoning.
Drish then asked, “What’s in it for me?” according to Raufeisen.
“I was somewhat awed,” Raufeisen said. “I asked him what he said and he repeated it. I was flabbergasted.”
He said he told Drish that a barbershop could be built at Century 21 and leased to Drish. That still would cost him money, the barber said.
“I asked him if $500 or $1,000 were the kind of numbers we were talking about,” Raufeisen said, “and he more or less scoffed at that.”
Raufeisen said he’d have to get back to Drish. Instead, he went to the FBI. The next morning, he said, he went to the Illinois State Police District 10 headquarters in Pesotum, called Drish in the presence of a state trooper and had his conversation with Drish recorded.
Drish’s version had him meeting with Raufeisen and George Baur, another AMS executive.
“Raufeisen asked me if I could get the rezoning for it. Mr. Raufeisen asked, ‘What about the barbershop?’ I said it would be too expensive. He said ‘What about $500?’” Drish said. “Raufeisen asked if $500 would get it. Then Mr. Baur asked me if I would be interested in bringing the matter to a vote on the commission. I said ‘All right.’
“Raufeisen said, ‘What about $3,000?’ I didn’t say anything. I said I wanted to leave.”
Later that day, Drish testified, Raufeisen called and said, “Tommy, I have been talking to some other people. This means a lot to us. What about $5,000?”
Drish said he agreed to nothing.
The jury of nine women and three men believed Raufeisen and the prosecution, finding Drish guilty after deliberating for about 30 minutes.
But later, when Judge Roger Little imposed a sentence of two concurrent one-year terms in prison, he introduced new uncertainty about the whole affair.
He told Drish: “There is ample evidence that you did not suggest this matter, that you were a passive factor. You were the hunted, not the hunter.”
But Little said that Drish had violated the public trust by taking the bribe and had to be punished. An appellate court panel heard an appeal in 1974 and upheld the verdict.
Drish died in July 1975, about a month after he arrived at the state penal farm in Vandalia. He was 51 years old.
Tom Kacich's column appears on Sundays in The News-Gazette.