By 1920, Champaign County residents had had enough of dirt roads that turned to mud with deep ruts for almost half the year. Rejecting the conservatism that had blocked road building to that point, community leaders 100 years ago began a campaign to build “hard roads.”
Over in Vermilion County, home to Danville, which at the time was larger and more industrial than C-U, there had been a 165-mile system of 10-foot-wide concrete roads for years. Voters there approved a $1.5 million bond issue in 1914 (about $39.2 million in today’s dollars), making Vermilion County the leader in Illinois road-building, joining villages with each other and larger cities.
The state followed with a $60 million bond issue in 1918 ($1.1 billion today), intended to build 4,800 miles of roads. But inflation after World War I cut into the plan and delayed some construction until a $100 million bond issue in 1924 ($1.5 billion today).
In February 1921, venturing outside of Champaign-Urbana likely would get you mired in the mire.
In Champaign, Neil Street extended about a mile south of the city limits (then approximately at Hessel Boulevard) with a brick pavement.
In Urbana, Main Street had a narrow brick road to the county poor farm, about where the county highway department is today. All other county roads were made of dirt.
“Governor Small,” the Urbana Courier wrote to Gov. Len Small in 1921, “the people of Illinois are tired of being hemmed four or five months of the year by impassable roads. Even in periods of good weather when the roads are passable, they are tired of being apprehensive every time they start out for a drive or go a few miles off a paved road, that they will be mired in the mud before they get back as a result of the diligent and effective activities of an unexpected but vigorous thunderstorm.”
The Courier editor noted that 10 years earlier, the people of Champaign County had been content with primitive roads.
“The roads of our daddies were plenty good for us,” the editorial said.
But now, “We have come to our senses, and womanlike, have changed our mind.”
Five months later, Small scheduled a tour of hard roads around the state and stopped in Danville, expecting to drive to Champaign-Urbana by way of what highway maps identified as the Waubonsie Trail (its marker, fastened to utility poles along the route, was three alternating strips of white, black and white).
“But the roads are now in such bad shape that the trip to the Twin Cities will be made by interurban,” the Courier reported. That was in August.
Local officials and members of the chamber of commerce and the University of Illinois’ highway engineering department pushed to complete the hard road from the Vermilion County line to Urbana.
In the spring of 1922, construction began, east to west. The Danville Commercial News noted that the road would conquer “the mud which in the past has hung up hundreds of motorists who attempted to negotiate the roadway.”
And on Sept. 20,
1922, Champaign-Urbana finally had a $720,000
($11.3 million today), state-funded hard-
road connection to another city. Festivities included speeches, a band and a parade with 200 automobiles.
“The event we are now celebrating marks the beginning of better days for Champaign County,” predicted C.A. Kiler of the Champaign Chamber of Commerce. “People who have been east from our county now have the blessed assurance that they can drive back home without leaving their cars in Danville or in a corn crib in case of a rainstorm.
“Verily, there is no greater blessing that
can come to our wonderful county than the building of hard roads, and this road is but the beginning of better times for all of us.”
Within a year — but nine years behind Vermilion County — the county finally embarked on its own road-construction program, financed with a $2.5 million
($38 million today) bond issue approved by voters in a referendum craftily scheduled for February, when roads were at their muddiest.
For the next few years, The News-Gazette published a series of stories each time a length of pavement connecting two towns was completed.
“Urbana and Philo are now connected by hard road, the connection having been completed Friday, and the Duncan Co. is now about 3,500 feet east of Philo and working toward Sidney with about 4 miles to go to complete the job,” one dispatch said.
The era of muddy roads was ending.
