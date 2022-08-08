Tom Kacich | A humble start for a grand football stadium
A small story appeared in the Aug. 3, 1922, edition of The News-Gazette, noting that the architectural plans for the University of Illinois Memorial Stadium had been completed and were being sent to contractors across the country.
Left unsaid was that the grand vision of a Grecian arena with fountains, a giant bell tower and seating for 80,000 spectators had been scaled back. The stadium, a memorial to the Illini who had died in World War I, would have a capacity closer to 60,000 and without all trappings in the earlier designs.
“Throughout the Western Conference, this is regarded as a wise move,” wrote a sports columnist in the Decatur Daily Review, “if only because Urbana’s size and geographical location has suggested that an immense arena of the sort originally planned would have been of no value other than attaching to such fame as the University might enjoy through possession of the largest stadium in the world.”
Indeed, Champaign-Urbana had a collective population of only about 26,000 and the only way into town for most people was by railroad. (The first “hard road,” from Danville, opened in September 1922). Chicago’s Soldier Field, which was designed by the same architectural firm and located in a city of 2.7 million people at the time, had a capacity of about 74,000.
When the construction bids were opened later that month, The News-Gazette reported that English Brothers, a hometown contractor, had been selected to do the work and that construction costs would be around $1.5 million (about $26.8 million in today’s dollars). By comparison, Ohio Stadium, which opened in October 1922 with an original capacity of 66,210, cost $1.49 million to build (about $26.6 million today).
Only minor revisions had to be made to the original stadium plans to keep the costs within budget, The News-Gazette said. Ramps leading to the upper reaches of the stadium would be narrowed and the memorial columns on the stadium’s exterior would come in three pieces instead of one. Otherwise, the stadium was a “go” and work could begin immediately.
By Aug. 30, the first train carload of steel for the stadium had been delivered — even before groundbreaking — and Richard English, president of English Brothers, pledged that the project would be completed within two years and that the stadium would be ready for partial occupancy in the fall of 1923.
“It is probable that all games will be played on the new field next year,” The News-Gazette reported. That wasn’t quite true as Illinois’ first two home games in 1923 were played at Illinois Field, with three more at Memorial Stadium, including the Nov. 3 contest with Chicago that drew more than 60,000 fans.
Ground was broken on Monday, Sept. 11, 1922, at the corner of Fourth Street and Gregory Drive, the dignitaries standing on the back of a plain, unadorned flatbed truck and speaking without microphones or speakers. There was, however, the sound of artillery guns, daytime fireworks and a small band conducted by Professor A.A. Harding, the first director of bands at Illinois.
“A wall of motor cars lined the borders of the new athletic grounds,” The News-Gazette reported. One man in particular, Jerry Emmons of Gibson City, was recognized by the local newspapers for traveling a long distance over rough roads for the celebration.
“At any rate,” The News-Gazette wrote, “he had heard that the University was going to dig for a Stadium, and he drove 32 miles over Illinois roads (oh, heroism!) to get here and help ‘G.’”
“G” was a reference to George Huff, the UI athletic director, who had been traveling the state for years building support for the idea of a grand football and track stadium.
“George Huff has been the inspiration for this wonderful stadium, which is to be crowned with 200 columns, each a memorial to an Illinois man who fell in the war,” said Robert Carr, former president of the UI Alumni Association and at the time the largest individual contributor to the construction of the stadium. “Harvard University was 225 years old when the Civil War broke out and built Memorial Hall as a monument to the Harvard men who died in the cause of the Union. We are doing a similar thing now.”
UI President David Kinley, a Scotsman and an economist, said that any great project needs “an idea, a man and a method. Mr. Huff was the man who had the idea and, with the help of other loyal alumni, had devised the method.”
“After this work has been completed,” Kinley continued, “it will not be the last work of the great body of students, alumni and friends. I feel confident that God’s fostering care is over the University of Illinois. I am proud to be the leader of so fine an organization, and I want to express my thanks for the fine spirit and management which has been shown since this idea was conceived.”
